Crunchyroll’s Next Big Movie is Releasing Early (But There’s a Catch)

Crunchyroll has hit it big this year for more reasons than we can count, with the biggest success story being the release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, Tanjiro and the Hashira’s latest journey did shockingly well in North America, taking the top spot in theaters for its first two weekends. Even with this successful theatrical run, Demon Slayer isn’t the only property that the anime streaming service is bringing to the big screen. Crunchyroll’s next big thing is arriving later this month, and the platform is releasing the movie for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc will be officially hitting theaters on October 24th, but Crunchyroll has announced that certain subscribers will have the chance to check out Denji’s first film early. Specifically, Crunchyroll subscribers who are “Crunchyroll Fans, Mega Fans, and Ultimate Fan Members in the U.S.” will have the chance to watch the film on October 22nd. You can click here to secure your early screening ticket if you fall under one of these Crunchyroll categories, with the anime film also sharing the participating theaters. While it’s highly doubtful that Denji’s theatrical arrival will come close to Demon Slayer’s receipts, Chainsaw Man The Movie is a testament to how big anime has become all the same.

Why Chainsaw Man The Movie Will Succeed

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

In Japan, Denji’s first foray into the theatrical world has been a success, with Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc taking the top spot at the box office for its first three weeks in theaters. Based on the source material, this is sure to be one of the wildest, unbelievable films in recent memory, thanks to the Chainsaw Devil and the Bomb Devil’s battle. Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has been known for never holding anything back in their story, and The Reze Arc was a prime example of this fact. With Studio MAPPA once again returning to this world of devils, it seems like the perfect mix of storytelling and animation to blow audiences’ minds.

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Studio MAPPA President Manabu Otsuka, who explained why he felt the studio decided to make Denji’s next story a movie rather than a season two, “We think that the original work from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, the Reze Arc, was perfect as a film. The cinematic expression, the action, the explosions look so much better as a film. We also feel that this was the best way to give the story to the fans so that it could be as big as humanly possible.”

While the anime’s future remains a mystery following the film’s release, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has continued working on the Chainsaw Man manga. Introducing another lead in Asa Mikata, aka the War Devil, Fujimoto has been holding nothing back in the manga’s second major storyline. Most likely, anime fans will have to wait years to see this story hit the screen, but it will be well worth the wait.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!