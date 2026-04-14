Crunchyroll’s Most Controversial Isekai Shares Major Update

The Isekai genre has become a major genre within the anime industry, but this doesn’t mean that every project erupting from this side of the aisle is free from controversy. Ascendance of a Bookworm, for example, recently ran into the ire of anime fans thanks to the use of artificial intelligence with its opening theme. With another controversial isekai recently making its grand return to the small screen, the story of Arthur Leywin has some big news as the anime adaptation has some big news. The Beginning After The End was mired in controversy with its first season, but is marching forward all the same.

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The Beginning After The End’s second season began earlier this month, with the controversial isekai looking to reclaim the goodwill that had been surrounding the franchise. The English Dub is set to arrive this week on April 15th, with Crunchyroll revealing the cast that will be bringing season two to life. You can check out the cast for yourself below.

Arthur voiced by Amber May

Jasmine voiced by Sarah Wiedenheft

Grey voiced by Christopher Wehkamp

Alice voiced by Colleen Clinkenbeard

Sylvie (Baby) voiced by Kayla Temshiv

Lucas voiced by Drew Breedlove

Elijah voiced by Jordan Dash Cruz

Rey voiced by Jessie James Grelle

Tessia voiced by Abigail Blythe

Shiun voiced by Michael Stimac

Ellie voiced by Gillian Lange

Feyrith voiced by Michelle Rojas

Girl voiced by Rachel Faircloth

Female Elf voiced by Laura Faverty

Male Adventurer A voiced by Zach Zeidman

Male Adventurer B voiced by Dio Garner

The Beginning After The End’s Controversy Explained

Studio A-Cat

If you were unaware of the controversy surrounding The Beginning After The End’s first season, fans of the source material weren’t thrilled with the animation used by Studio A-Cat to bring Arthur’s story to the screen. So despondent were many anime fans that they created an online campaign to remake the series, asking for a “do-over” that would start things from scratch. As of the writing of this article, the Change.org campaign has over 58,000 signatures, proving that there is quite a movement to see the isekai re-animated. The official campaign description didn’t pull any punches when it came to rallying fans to its cause.

“As an ardent fan of the TBATE (The Beginning After The End) light novel and comic series, I am utterly disappointed and disheartened by the poor quality of the recent anime adaptation. The current representation of this beloved series is not only terrible but downright disrespectful to the original material and its fanbase. It is a degradation of the epic power fantasy that originals portray and a smear on the reputation of peerless fiction. The appalling lack of movement and animation makes the anime seem like a primitive PowerPoint presentation, instead of the enthralling visual saga it deserves to be. It is absolutely critical that the current adaptation be canceled before more episodes tarnish the legacy of TBATE, and a more capable studio be assigned to handle this task.”

What do you think of this controversial isekai’s big announcement? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Crunchyroll