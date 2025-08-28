Crunchyroll Announces Surprise Release For Netflix’s Biggest Anime

When it comes to anime, Crunchyroll has become one of the “go-to” names in the industry in relation to streaming some of the medium’s biggest series and films. While the streaming service has made a name for itself, it doesn’t mean that it’s the only “kid on the block” when it comes to the anime world. Netflix continues to release original anime properties all its own, while also focusing on housing some classic properties. Now, Crunchyroll has an exclusive release for one of Netflix’s biggest anime series, with pre-orders for said exclusive now available.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners might have only been one season to start, but the video game adaptation grew to become one of Netflix’s biggest anime originals. So popular did this series become in fact that it breathed new life into the CD Projekt Red game, Cyberpunk 2077, with the game developer adding in new tie-ins from David’s story into its run time. The ten-episode long series was once only available on Netflix, but now, you can pre-order the Blu-Ray set by clicking here, with the set itself slated to arrive on October 28th this fall. Luckily, the physical release has plenty of incentives to make this a worthy addition to you anime collection.

crunchyroll

Edgerunners’ Blu-Ray Arrival

Luckily, along with the major announcement, a new press release breaks down the series, what the “Complete Blu-Ray Box Set” entails, and provides a breakdown of the anime itself:

Winner of Anime of the Year at the 7th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is now available for the first time on Blu-ray in North America from Aniplex of America, and exclusively for purchase at the Crunchyroll Store. Pre-orders begin today, with an official release date of October 28, 2025.

The three-disc Complete Blu-ray Box Set includes an exclusive illustrated cover by character designer and animation director Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia), a special booklet, a final episode storyboard booklet from director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann; KILL la KILL), three animation character cell sheets, and a 2-year anniversary poster.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set in the world of the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077. It was produced in collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED and the legendary animation studio TRIGGER (Delicious in Dungeon; Promare; Kill la Kill). The screenplay was written by Yoshiki Usa (Wooser’s Hand-to-Mouth Life) and Masahiko Otsuka (Little Witch Academia). Music was composed by Akira Yamaoka, best known for 2006’s Silent Hill movie directed by Christophe Gans and the Silent Hill video game franchise.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners official synopsis: In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, David Martinez chooses to take control of his own life by becoming an edgerunner and entering the criminal underworld of Night City. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners asks just how far you can go to overcome your physical and emotional limits, and what the pursuit of fame within a city ruled by greed and disrespect for human life can lead to.

