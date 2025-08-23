Crunchyroll Announces New Fall Anime Acquisitions

This fall anime season is aiming to be one for the record books. As it stands, anime enthusiasts are preparing for the eighth and final season of My Hero Academia, One-Punch Man making its long-awaited return, and the Forger Family continuing their espionage quest in Spy x Family season three. At this year’s Anime NYC, Crunchyroll has announced that it’s picking up a handful of new anime licenses for the fall, and we have a definitive list of what is coming to the platform in October and beyond, thanks to the recent convention announcements.

Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!

Release: October 2025

Description: “Any proper noble lady must cultivate refined tastes, and Lady Melphiera’s delicacy of choice is…monsters! Unfortunately, society frowns upon such unladylike cravings and brands her the “Voracious Villainess.” At a banquet, she’s attacked by a monster, only to be saved by the feared “Blood-Mad Duke.” He’s brutal, mysterious, and charming. Could he be the one to appreciate her monstrous appetite?”

SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes

Release: October 2025

Description: “SI-VIS is a co-ed music group, led by YOSUKE, shaking up the global music scene with their unmatched vocals and performances. However, they are actually heroes in disguise, battling against mysterious forces threatening the world. They convert audience energy at live performances into combat power. Luckily, the battles appear to be ordinary concerts to the public, keeping their identity a secret.”

The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest

Release: October 2025

Description: “Once a loyal court magician supporting the crown prince from behind the scenes, Alec Ygret is cast aside and exiled for only knowing support magic. But just as he hits rock bottom, he reunites with Yorha Eisentz, a former comrade from the legendary party Lasting Period. Invited to rejoin the team that once made history, Alec returns to dungeon exploration—and begins a new chapter in his life!”

A Gatherer’s Adventure In Isekai

Release: October 2025

Description: “Kamishiro Takeru is a completely ordinary salaryman who reincarnates in another world—a world of swords and magic called Madeus—and starts his new isekai life with lots of new skills! Takeru must make the most of his enhanced physical strength, unbelievable magic power, and the “Search” ability that allows him to find items of worth as his great isekai journey begins!”

There was a Cute Girl in the Hero’s Party, so I Tried Confessing to Her

Release: 2026

Description: “Reincarnated as a mid-tier demon, Youki had one job: Crush the hero’s party. Then he saw the party’s priestess, Cecilia, and fell for her hard. Now this lovestruck demon vows to confess his feelings, even if it means betraying the Demon King. Will love bloom between these two sworn enemies?”

