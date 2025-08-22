Crunchyroll’s Upcoming Exclusive Could Be the Best Ninja Anime in Years

The go-to streaming platform for anime, Crunchyroll, boasts a massive library that includes nearly all major titles, from classics to the latest releases. This summer alone, it is streaming highly anticipated projects like Dandadan and Kaiju No. 8, while recent dark hits such as Takopi’s Original Sin are also available exclusively on the platform. With several more big projects lined up for the fall, Crunchyroll’s ever-expanding catalog continues to grow. Among its latest announcements, the platform revealed that it will exclusively stream the anime adaptation of a game from the renowned FromSoftware studio. The game in question is none other than the 2019 Game Awards’ Game of the Year, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Earlier this year, the trademark for the Sekiro anime was reportedly filed, and during Gamescom Opening Night on August 19, 2025, the adaptation was officially confirmed with a trailer and the title Sekiro: No Defeat. While a release date has yet to be announced, more details have been revealed, including the studios behind the project, Studio Arch and Qzil.la, who are bringing a fresh vision to the acclaimed game. The first trailer showcases their unique approach, featuring several near one-to-one recreations of iconic scenes from the game. If executed well, Sekiro: No Defeat has the potential to stand out thanks to its gripping narrative, possibly becoming the best ninja anime Crunchyroll has featured in years.

Crunchyroll’s Upcoming Sekiro: No Defeat Has Enormous Potential

There are many ninja anime out there; however, none have left a mark like the juggernaut Naruto and its current successor, Boruto, with others like Ninja Kamui coming and going. FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has the potential to establish itself as a major property in the anime industry as a ninja anime, thanks to its already massive fanbase, the reputation of the game studio, and the brilliance of the game itself. While its existing popularity guarantees a strong following, that alone won’t define the anime’s success. What will truly set it apart is its design and deeply intricate narrative.

The main plot of the game, which the upcoming anime is adapting, follows a shinobi named Wolf. With the nation of Ashina on the brink of destruction, Wolf swears to fulfill his duty and protect his young master, Kuro, who is being pursued by the natives of the land for his prestigious lineage that carries ancient power. However, Wolf is swiftly defeated by Ashina’s current leader, Genichiro, and loses his left arm in the battle. Though believed to be dead, Wolf survives and awakens with a prosthetic arm that serves as a versatile shinobi tool, becoming “Sekiro”, meaning “one-armed wolf”. With this second chance, he embarks on a journey to save Kuro. This setup not only strengthens the shinobi essence of the story but also adds depth, as Wolf’s prosthetic arm hides multiple ninja tools, enhancing his progression as a warrior.

Throughout the story, Wolf faces numerous formidable enemies, using a variety of tools, though his primary weapon remains his sword. The combat system in Sekiro is often regarded as one of the finest, especially for its intricate swordplay. If the anime manages to capture the essence of these mechanics in its action sequences, Sekiro: No Defeat could stand out not only as a remarkable ninja anime but also as one of the best sword-fighting anime in years. Additionally, the fictional narrative integrates many supernatural elements, particularly in battles, which further elevate the intensity of the ninja and sword-based combat. If the studios behind the adaptation approach it with the same passion and dedication that went into the game, the upcoming anime could truly become something special. Moreover, there is another unique benefit this adaptation could bring than the game itself.

Sekiro: No Defeat Will Benefit Fans of the Original Game in a Way the Game Didn’t

FromSoftware’s Souls-like games are renowned for their difficulty, and Sekiro stands out even among them for being exceptionally challenging. Because of this, some fans may have been discouraged and never fully experienced its deeply woven narrative. Another factor is that much of the story is conveyed through text and specific conditions that only die-hard players uncover after hours of dedication. This is where the anime adaptation could truly benefit fans, by presenting the full context of the story in a clear, linear way that the game itself never directly offered.

At first glance at the trailer of Sekiro: No Defeat, the adaptation already seems promising, with an animation style that perfectly captures the Sengoku-era setting of Japan. The retro-inspired visuals even evoke classics like Samurai Champloo, giving the anime a distinct tone. Finally, since the game offers multiple endings, it will be fascinating to see how the studio handles the narrative. If they choose to incorporate elements of these endings, the upcoming Crunchyroll exclusive, Sekiro: No Defeat, has the potential to stand out in many ways.

What do you think about Sekiro getting an anime adaptation? What are your first impressions from the trailer? We’d love to know your opinion in the comments below.