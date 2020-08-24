Crunchyroll Adds New Premium Subscription Tiers for Members

Crunchyroll is a go-to destination for anime lovers, and it seems the site is about to expand its perks for fans. The site has announced it will open up two new tiers for user subscriptions. This will give fans a better way to customize their membership experience and enjoy fresh anime daily.

According to the new tier breakdown, Crunchyroll will offer plans known as Fan, Mega Fan, and Ultimate Fan. The base subscription is the one that Crunchyroll offers currently for $8 a month. The second level will cost $10 per month while the latter costs $15 a month.

As for what these upper two tiers do, they serve fans who are interested in anime merchandise. The base tier will continue offering fans access to Crunchyroll's full library and day-of simulcast premieres. The biggest difference for Mega Fan comes with its built-in merchandise rebate.

The $10 tier allows fans to downloaded episodes on the Crunchyroll app for offline binging. Each account will be able to host four streams at the same time, and members will get rebates on purchase made from the Crunchyroll Store. As for the Ultimate Fan tier, it gets all the above but with six concurrent streams, an annual goodie bag, and access to member-exclusive merchandise. It will also get a generous rebate of $25 of a $100 purchase from Crunchyroll store every three months; The $10 tier only offers a rebate of $15 off.

The new tiers will begin rolling out today for some users, but the system's full installation will run through early September. And if you aren't open to paying anything, Crunchyroll will still offer ad-supported streams for free to members on a delay.

What do you think about the perks of these new tiers? Which one will you be subscribing to?

