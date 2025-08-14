Crunchyroll’s One Piece Fans Just Got an Awesome Surprise Release

One Piece is one of the best anime available to stream on Crunchyroll, with over 1,000 episodes on the platform. Several arcs even feature local dubs, and it’s no surprise that the series ranks among the highest-rated by users, boasting nearly 700,000 reviews and an impressive 4.8 out of 5 rating. As of August 13th, the streaming service has added the English dub for Egghead Part 2, covering episodes 1123–1133, and it’s clear that more are on the way. While Crunchyroll’s anime library continues to thrive, this latest update also sparks renewed hope for its movie selection.

Three classic One Piece movies were just announced for streaming by the series’ official account on X (formerly Twitter). Joining the existing lineup of movies on Crunchyroll are One Piece – Episode of Arabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates, One Piece Film: Strong World, and One Piece Film: Z. All three films are over a decade old, with the first nearing its twentieth anniversary, but they’re undeniably a welcome addition. Fans now have the chance to revisit these classics and immerse themselves in the classic era as the series approaches its conclusion.

Crunchyroll Adds Three Classic One Piece Movies Starting August 13th

While the addition of the three classic One Piece movies is a pleasant surprise, it is far from a special one, as these films are already available on other streaming platforms in the Western region. Furthermore, although One Piece Film: Strong World and One Piece Film: Z bring their own unique premises, Episode of Arabasta is simply a condensed retelling of the Arabasta arc. It primarily benefits fans who wish to revisit the arc’s major events and is not recommended for new viewers who want to experience the narrative of One Piece in all its glory. That said, Strong World and Film: Z remain solid additions, with Strong World even considered a canonical event due to its focus on Shiki, the Golden Lion, as the antagonist, revealed to be a member of the Rocks Pirates, who are currently playing a crucial role in the series.

However, these movies are also available on platforms such as Netflix, making the additions far from exclusive. Still, it’s encouraging to see Crunchyroll expanding its movie library. If anything, this could spark hope that the platform may eventually bring more classic One Piece films, older than two decades, that perfectly encapsulate the classic anime films, to the Western region that are otherwise only available in Japan, including the franchise’s very first movie, additions that would be not only surprising but truly special.