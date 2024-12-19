Did Netflix Just Tease the Kagurabachi and Akane-banashi Anime?

Kagurabachi and Akane-banashi are two of the most beloved manga in Shonen Jump and it seems they’re getting anime adaptations sooner than we expected. While there’s no official confirmation, the official X account of Netflix Japan shared a trailer titled, “With Friends, Jump Anime, and Netflix.” The caption also says, “A huge collection of Jump anime titles on Netflix! You can enjoy classic anime and the latest hits on Netflix!.” We see brief glimpses of the already adapted anime like One Piece, Sakamoto Days, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Blue Box. However, there’s a twist: the trailer also shows panels from Kagurabachi and Akane-banashi’s manga.

Since the title only talks about Jump anime, it’s not difficult to guess that Netflix may already have plans to adapt these two manga series. The streaming giant will release Sakamoto Days’ anime in January, and this trailer will delight Shonen Jump fans. Kagurabachi, released in 2023, is already considered one of the best new-generation series. On the other hand, Akane-banashi debuted in 2022. Both are published in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Netflix’s Recent Involvement With Shonen Jump Series

While Netflix has always been involved with adapting and streaming Shonen Jump manga in different media, we have seen a surge in recent years. It has collaborated with various studios to bring some of the most popular manga to the screen, often with high production values and global releases. A good example would be Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaption, whose popularity is unmatched. It was a global sensation in 2023 and will soon release its second season. The series has also confirmed a third season. After its success, Netflix also started streaming One Piece’s Egghead Island Arc, the first arc of the Final Saga.

Additionally, Sakamoto Days‘ anime adaptation is one of Netflix’s biggest anime projects, and it will start streaming exclusively on its platform. We have also seen the streaming giant becoming home to several popular Shonen Jump anime adaptations such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and many more. The trend will likely continue, particularly with series that have gained significant international traction. After Sakamoto Days, it will likely produce more anime based on Shonen Jump manga, and Kagurabachi and Akane-banashi are perfect choices.

Shueisha

Both series already have a dedicated fanbase that will love to watch their anime. Kagurabachi, by Takeru Hokazono, is an action fantasy revenge drama with 62 chapters and even fresh speculation about its anime prospects. Meanwhile, Akane-banashi by Yuuki Suenaga (story) and Takamasa Moue (art) is an ongoing comedy-drama with 139 chapters. All chapters of both series are available on the official MANGA Plus app. The physical copies of their volumes are released globally as well.

H/T: Netflix Japan