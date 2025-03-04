Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc Spills Teaser & Release Date in New Promo: Watch

Play video

Based on Yana Toboso’s supernatural mystery, Black Butler’s anime will soon release yet another season. The manga debuted in 2006 and got its first anime adaptation in 2008. While the first two seasons were controversial for being significantly different than the manga, the anime continued to release new seasons in the following years. CloverWorks started faithfully adapting the manga from season three onwards. The series begins with a young aristocrat, Ciel Phantomhive, who sets out to avenge his parents’ murder and destroy the people who tortured him for several years.

In a moment of desperation, he makes a deal with the devil, Sebastian, to help him achieve his goals. In exchange, Sebastian can consume the young boy’s soul. Throughout the story, Ciel continues to work for the Queen while solving strange cases happening in the kingdom with the help of his Demon Butler. The story has come a long way since then, as the anime is already adapting the eighth arc of the manga. It was announced after the finale of the Public School Arc, which aired from April to June 2024. Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc will start airing on April 5th, 2025. The total number of episodes has yet to be revealed, but we can expect an announcement when the anime debuts.

What Should We Expect From Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc?

Most of the story of Black Butler revolves around Ciel taking orders directly from the Queen and going on missions to investigate strange cases. Ciel has to take on a number of challenges and gets Sebastian’s help every step of the way. This time, the Queen asks him to investigate the mysterious deaths happening in Germany. Ciel and Sebastian look for clues related to the Werewold Forest, where a terrible curse falls upon anyone who steps foot inside.

The locals are terrified because of the unexplained deaths. There have been rumors that a mysterious “Emerald Witch” is behind the incidents as the villagers live in constant fear of getting cursed. Ciel and Sebastian travel deep into the forest and encounter a genius, reclusive young girl and her loyal but unwelcoming butler. The young girl is Sieglinde Sullivan, who is believed to be the Emerald Witch.

She is well-versed in medicine, alchemy, and poisons, making the superstitious villagers believe she is involved in witchcraft. Sieglinde is raised in isolation, and her knowledge is sought after by those of higher status. There’s also a much darker reason behind her living a life of solitude, which will be revealed later on. Additionally, Wolfram Gelzer is her butler and bodyguard, who will stop at nothing to protect her. Their dynamic is a huge contrast compared to the master-servant relationship that Ciel and Sebastian have.

The case is more complex than anything they have faced before. While the villagers are steeped in superstition, the story unravels that beneath the surface, hidden forces are at play, manipulating everyone and orchestrating these deaths.

