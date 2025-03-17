Witch Watch Shares New Trailer Ahead of Spring 2025 Premiere

Play video

Witch Watch is the next major series from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump to be making its anime debut this year, and the series has dropped a new trailer ahead of its premiere this Spring. The Spring 2025 anime schedule is fast approaching, and that means there’s going to be a huge new wave of franchises making their debut. There will be a few series leading the pack, and one of them is undoubtedly Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch. After debuting with Shonen Jump a few years ago, the series is about to find a whole new audience with its upcoming anime release.

Witch Watch will be making its anime debut this April, and the anime has dropped a fun new look at what to expect from the coming series. This is the fullest look at the anime’s extended cast yet, and even debuts the opening theme for the anime titled “Maho Spice” as performed by Aooo. With the anime already hitting theaters over the weekend through a special event with GKIDS, it won’t be too much longer before fans can see more of the anime. Check out the trailer in the video above.

When Does Witch Watch Come Out?

Witch Watch will be premiering on April 6th in Japan and will be streaming with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu and more in international territories. It will be running for two consecutive cours of episodes, so will be continuing through the Spring and Summer 2025 anime schedules before the debut season comes to an end. The opening theme for the series was previously announced as well, and it’s titled “Watch Me!” as performed by YOASOBI. The English dub release will be headlined by Lily Ki “Lilypichu” as Nico Wakatsuki, Stephen Fu as Morihito Otogi, Caleb Yen as Kanshi Kazamatsuri, Kevin K. Gomez as Keigo Magami, Cristina Vee as Nemu Miyao, and Kyle Hebert as Reiji Otogi.

Hiroshi Ikehata will be directing Witch Watch’s new anime together with Masao Kawase for Bibury Animation Studio. Deko Akao will be handling the scripts, Haruko Iizuka will be handling the character designs, Mutsumi Takemiya will be editing the anime, and Yukari Hashimoto will be composing the music. As for the Japanese voice cast, it will be headlined by the likes of Rina Kawaguchi as Nico Wakatsuki, Ryota Suzuki as Morihito Otogi, Kohei Amasazki as Kanshi Kazamatsuri, Kaito Ishikawa as Keigo Magami, Tomori Kusunogi as Nemu Miyao.

What Is Witch Watch About?

Witch Watch held a special early screening across theaters this past weekend where fans got to check out the first three episodes ahead of their full premiere this Spring, and through this fans got to see what this new series is all about. GKIDS teases what to expect from Witch Watch as such:

“Morihito Otogi, a high school student who comes from a lineage of ogres, enjoys a peaceful, ordinary life until his childhood friend, Nico, moves in with him. Nico is a witch-in-training, and chooses Morihito to be her familiar. While Nico is thrilled to reunite with her old friend and crush, Morihito is tasked with the perilous duty to protect her from a foretold calamity. Between the unpredictable chaos caused by Nico’s magic, and the awkwardness of sharing a home, their lives become a whirlwind of supernatural hijinks and threats.”

With Sakamoto Days already making an impact earlier this year with its own anime debut, now fans will get to see the next Shonen Jump series shake up the Spring 2025 anime season. But what are you hoping to see in Witch Watch? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!