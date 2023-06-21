Crunchyroll Announces Summer 2023 Anime Schedule

The Summer anime season is coming in just a little over a week from the time of this writing, and Crunchyroll has announced their full release schedule for the new wave of releases hitting for the Summer 2023 anime schedule. This Summer in particular features some pretty huge returns for anime franchises fans had been waiting to see quite a while, and Crunchyroll will be offering many of these releases as they have revealed the first slate of additions coming over the next few months as the new wave of Summer anime kicks into high gear starting to scream next month.

Along with the continuing releases for shows such as One Piece, Edens Zero and more, there are a few shows that Crunchyroll will be announcing at a later date the closer we get to the Summer 2023 anime schedule. As expected, there are already a ton of intriguing releases such as Horimiya's new anime release, Mushoku Tensei Season 2, and some exciting new anime adaptations. Read on to see the breakdown for Crunchyroll's Summer 2023 anime releases below:

(Photo: Studio Bind)

Crunchyroll Summer 2023 Anime Release Schedule

July 1

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Am I Actually the Strongest?

AYAKA

My Tiny Senpai

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout The Animation

July 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

July 3

Sweet Reincarnation

Masamune-kun's Revenge R

Malevolent Spirits: Monogatari Cour 2

July 4

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses

July 5

Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon

Undead Murder Farce

July 7

Reign of the Seven Spellblades

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today

The Gene of AI

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3

Cardifight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 3

July 8

Liar, Liar

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1

TenPuru

July 9

Classroom for Heroes

July 12

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5

Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence

July 13

The Devil is a Part Timer!! Season 2

July 14

LINK CLICK Season 2

Coming Soon

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn-

The Great Cleric

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

Ayakashi Triangle

How are you feeling about the line up for Crunchyroll's Summer 2023 anime schedule? Which of the new anime are you most looking forward to checking out the most? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!