Crunchyroll Announces Summer 2023 Anime Schedule
The Summer anime season is coming in just a little over a week from the time of this writing, and Crunchyroll has announced their full release schedule for the new wave of releases hitting for the Summer 2023 anime schedule. This Summer in particular features some pretty huge returns for anime franchises fans had been waiting to see quite a while, and Crunchyroll will be offering many of these releases as they have revealed the first slate of additions coming over the next few months as the new wave of Summer anime kicks into high gear starting to scream next month.
Along with the continuing releases for shows such as One Piece, Edens Zero and more, there are a few shows that Crunchyroll will be announcing at a later date the closer we get to the Summer 2023 anime schedule. As expected, there are already a ton of intriguing releases such as Horimiya's new anime release, Mushoku Tensei Season 2, and some exciting new anime adaptations. Read on to see the breakdown for Crunchyroll's Summer 2023 anime releases below:
Crunchyroll Summer 2023 Anime Release Schedule
July 1
- Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
- Am I Actually the Strongest?
- AYAKA
- My Tiny Senpai
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout The Animation
July 2
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2
July 3
- Sweet Reincarnation
- Masamune-kun's Revenge R
- Malevolent Spirits: Monogatari Cour 2
July 4
- The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses
July 5
- Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon
- Undead Murder Farce
July 7
- Reign of the Seven Spellblades
- The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today
- The Gene of AI
- Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2
- Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3
- Cardifight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 3
July 8
- Liar, Liar
- My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1
- TenPuru
July 9
- Classroom for Heroes
July 12
- Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5
- Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence
July 13
- The Devil is a Part Timer!! Season 2
July 14
- LINK CLICK Season 2
Coming Soon
- Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn-
- The Great Cleric
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants
- Ayakashi Triangle
How are you feeling about the line up for Crunchyroll's Summer 2023 anime schedule? Which of the new anime are you most looking forward to checking out the most?