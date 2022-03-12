Crunchyroll Temporarily Ends Services In Russia

Many companies around the world, including the likes of WWE, Netflix, and countless other entertainment platforms, are pulling their services from the country of Russia following the conflict that began against Ukraine, with the anime streaming service of Crunchyroll following suit. Releasing the news on its official Russian website, the platform took the opportunity to answer a number of questions from Russian subscribers while delivering the news that it might be some time, if ever, that sevices are restored to Russia.

On Crunchyroll’s Official Russian Website, the streaming service left the following note regarding the suspension of services:

“Unfortunately, Crunchyroll is forced to suspend its work in Russia. We hope to restore the service as soon as possible.”

The streaming anime service took the opportunity to answer some potential questions for subscribers in a “Frequently Asked Questions” section that was listed below on the official website, including answering the question of the current status of Premium Account subscribers:

“The Crunchyroll website is currently unavailable in Russia. If you have a Premium subscription and have the Crunchyroll mobile app on your device, you can still watch TV shows that have already been released. At the end of the billing period, you will not be charged for the subscription.”

Crunchyroll also took the opportunity to address those who had free accounts for the service in Russia and whether or not they could still browse the official website:

Crunchyroll is far from the only business that has halted its service in Russia following the conflict in Ukraine, with World Wrestling Entertainment for example pulling its broadcasts from the country, popular streaming service Netflix suspending service, and countless other companies deciding to pause supplying services during the war including Universal, Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros, and many more.

Currently, Crunchyroll has no precise date as to when, or if, services will be restored in Russia.

