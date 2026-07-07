16 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Critically Acclaimed Fantasy Ends Ahead of Season 2

Written and illustrated by Kusanagi Mizuho, Yona of the Dawn is one of the most beloved romance fantasy series of all time. The manga began serialization in Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine in 2009 on a monthly schedule. Studio Pierrot released an anime adaptation in 2014, which slowly became a major hit on Crunchyroll. Despite the exceptional story, the anime wasn’t a groundbreaking worldwide hit during its premiere. However, it gathered a huge fanbase over the years who have been waiting for Yona to continue her journey. On the other hand, the manga ended its main story in December 2025 before returning with a four-chapter-long side story. The side story serves as an epilogue, following the characters after the conclusion.

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It was confirmed to have only four chapters, and it released its finale on July 3rd, 2026, marking the end of the long-running series. In her official X handle, Mizuho shared a new visual of Hak and Yona, which was also published in the magazine. The series bids farewell with one of the most satisfying conclusions ever. The author also shared that she was able to write the finale in the way she wanted. Now that the story has officially wrapped up, the manga is all set for the release of its final Volume 48 on October 20th, 2026. The release date is limited to Japanese readers, but it’s expected to be released in English next year. Viz Media is publishing the English translation, and 46 volumes have already been released.

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

The anime sequel was announced in December last year along with the main story’s final chapter. It was confirmed in the Hana to Yume magazine, but didn’t share any other details except for the fact that a sequel is under production. Now that the side stories have also ended, we might expect a first look with a key visual or a teaser this year. Since the announcement wasn’t officially made by Studio Pierrot, the animation studio behind the first season, it’s uncertain if the studio is currently working on the sequel.

There’s always a possibility that the sequel was handed over to some other studio since it’s already been over 12 years. Even if Pierrot is behind the sequel, at the very least, the majority of the staff and crew members might have been changed as well.

What to Expect From Yona of the Dawn Season 2

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

The first season concluded after Yona gathered all four Dragon Warriors from the prophecy that the oracle told her. Although she has reached her immediate goal, she remains uncertain about her next move. After being chased out of the castle, she is not only left without a home but also doesn’t have a purpose in life. However, even as a runaway princess with the king’s men after her, she is responsible not only for her own life but also for her friends, who swore to protect her.

The manga has followed her journey over the years, and anime-only fans will be in for a surprise after seeing her development as she grows with each step of the way. However, just as the Oracle predicted, the path in front of her is full of trials and tribulations. The second season will follow her epic story where she travels all across the kingdom and beyond, unraveling the corruption and crime hidden in the streets and alleys that were running rampant during her father’s reign.

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