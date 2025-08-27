The Apothecary Diaries Returns With Exciting Chapter After Lengthy Hiatus

The Apothecary Diaries manga went on a hiatus after releasing Chapter 80 in April 2025, and it has finally returned to its usual monthly schedule. Between the manga artist, Nekokurage’s arrest due to tax evasion, and her failing health, the series went through a phase for months. Nekokurage doesn’t have to serve prison time as long as she doesn’t commit another crime and file for taxes regularly after paying the enormous fine. Although she continues to work as the series’ artist, news of her poor health started circulating, and she finally took a well-deserved break this year. The manga is still in the middle of the Shi Clan’s rebellion, which means the anime is ahead in terms of story.

The Apothecary Diaries’ anime is a direct adaptation of Natsu Hyuuga’s novel, so it doesn’t need to use the manga as a source. The second season ends after fully adapting the fourth volume of the novel, while the manga is still in the middle of the Shi Clan’s rebellion. After the Season 2 finale, the anime also confirmed a sequel with an announcement trailer. The story will continue as Maomao and Jinshi unravel the mysteries in the Northern farming village of the kingdom. While the details of the sequel have yet to be revealed, fans can keep up with the manga series since it’s expected to have resumed its usual schedule.

What Is Happening in The Apothecary Diaries Manga?

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The previous chapter ended with Loulan shocking Maomao by showing her the unconscious children after she had made them drink poison. The girls will have to take drastic steps from this point on, especially when their own lives are at risk. Meanwhile, Jinshi took Lakan’s suggestion to lead the battle against the Shi Clan, and he is discussing strategy with him and Lakan. Now that time is ticking, Lakan appears to be even more desperate to save Maomao while the others try their best to keep him calm.

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

We see Jinshi in his armored outfit for the first time in the manga, and it’s breathtaking. Nekokurage’s version is also incredibly detailed, much more than the anime, just as Hyuuga intended it to be. Jinshi also contemplates the fake identity of an eunuch that he has been using for several years to run away from his royal duties and keep himself away from the public eye.

He knows that he can’t play the role of an eunuch anymore, but he’s willing to leave his comfort zone in order to save Maomao and put an end to the rebellion. We also get a glimpse at the troubled past of the Shi Clan Head, Shishou, who has been struggling for years due to Shenmei’s actions. The time has finally come when one of the most powerful clans in the kingdom must be put down, and Jinshi is ready with the royal army.

The manga is available to read on the official app of Manga Up. Additionally, you can catch up with the anime on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

