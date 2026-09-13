Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of 2026 Just Proved It Deserves Anime of the Year With Its Perfect Ending

The summer season of 2026 is almost at an end, meaning the anime that started this season are also coming to an end, and the first to conclude was arguably the darkest anime of 2026 that has aired on Crunchyroll so far this year. The anime in question is Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, which has been blowing the minds of viewers with its intertwined political story, set during the time of the Mongols and exploring how their tyranny ignited the desire of humans to take revenge against the empire. Focusing the story on a slave who loses everything dear to her at the hands of the Mongols, Sitara takes the name of her master, Fatima, and begins her plot.

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However, the new episodes of the series reveal that her plan to take down the conquering empire is not idealistic and that she cannot do it alone. Thus, the series introduces another intriguing character, Toregene, who is also the third wife of Ogedei, the current emperor of the Mongols. All of these characters have their own reasons to take revenge against the empire, with Sitara’s main goal being to take down Tolui, who was the acting force of the Mongols, but the series incorporates twists that change the perspective of Sitara alongside the viewers. Now, the series has concluded the first season of the anime, and it comes with a twist that only proves how epic the storytelling is, matching the likes of the Game of Thrones TV series.

Crunchyroll’s Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Is a Masterpiece Worthy of the Anime of the Year Title

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Much like great series, the most captivating element of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is its emphasis on character development for every character involved in the series, besides the main character. By providing details on every character, the series helps change the viewers’ perspective, unveiling that the characters everyone thought were villains had their own reasons. For instance, Tolui, the character Sitara wanted to see die the most, is actually a leading character with pride and charisma of his own, which leads to his death when he sacrifices himself for Ogedei. This makes even Sitara not content with Tolui’s death, and after seeing Sorghaghtani, Tolui’s wife, give up, she ends up encouraging her instead.

This was an unexpected turn, yet it captures the notion of revenge and what this anime is trying to project, evolving into a perfect revenge story that becomes about protection rather than killing. Now, the final episode of the series takes a step further with Sitara and Toregene reuniting, once again vowing to take down the Mongol Empire, with Ogedei on the throne, while Sorghaghtani, leader of the Tolui house, is also ignited to become a stepping stone for Ogedei and the empress, Boraqchin. This should have, for the viewers, set all the pieces for a next season; however, Ogedei’s true motive is unveiled, adding another layer that would have many viewers root for Ogedei instead.

Ogedei has always been depicted as a kind man, and this is now confirmed with him stating that he understands that, due to the Mongols, many people like Toregene and Sitara have lost everything dear to them. His vision is to do things differently from how his father and brother, Tolui, did and instead create a safe place for Sitara and Toregene. This clearly shows that Ogedei is planning to redeem himself for his predecessor’s actions; however, Sitara, not accepting it because the Mongols are the cause, perfectly presents an equilibrium that can have viewers root for either side.

With such intertwined and amazing character developments, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia has emerged as the most unique anime series not just in 2026 but also of recent years, and it should be crowned with nothing but the Anime of the Year at Crunchyroll for 2026, as there is no other anime that even comes close to topping it for its perfect narrative.