Crunchyroll’s Now Streaming One of Anime’s Best (And Formerly Missing) Dubs

Crunchyroll has now locked down one of anime’s best English dubs after it had gone missing for a bit, and now fans can check it out and see what they might have been missing so far. English dubs are often a divisive subject among anime fans as there has been a past of poor planning and dubbing, but that’s no longer the case. English dubs have been firing on all cylinders, and still remain as the preferred way to watch anime for an entire new generation anime fans coming up through the world. So it’s always good news to find out when a new one is available to watch.

Haikyu!!‘s English dub release is one of the best anime dubs out there today, but it’s been caught in a strange licensing limbo across multiple streaming services and formats. Crunchyroll has announced that they are now streaming the English dubs for the anime’s first two seasons. The rest of the offerings still come with just Japanese audio and English subtitles, but it’s still a big step forward considering that the dubs for these seasons have been missing from streaming services for quite a while.

Why You Should Watch Haikyu!!

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Originally created by Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! has been one of the most successful releases to ever come from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The sports series still stands as one of the biggest breakout hits of the manga, and a good deal of that why has been the success of the anime that’s helped to bring it all to a whole new level. Produced by teams at Production I.G., Haikyu!! has really helped to put volleyball on the map in Japan in ways he had not done before that point. It’s an explosive series.

The series follows Shoyo Hinata as he joins Karasuno High’s volleyball team and wants to jump to greater heights than ever before. Inspired by someone who’s also a smaller stature but makes big plays, Shoyo hopes to make a name for himself in the same way. Fans not only saw him follow his dreams in various games and competition, but all of the other characters and rivals that pop up throughout the series too. It’s a huge series with a satisfying conclusion, so it’s no surprise to see that it continues to be a hit long after its initial debut.

What’s Next for Haikyu?

TOHO Animation

Haikyu!! is now in the works on the second of the feature films meant to bring the anime to its grand finale. The anime has released the first of these films, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle, not long ago, and it picked up from the events of the TV anime’s fifth season. But now it’s all going to end with Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant. A release window or date for this next film has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, however.

Susumu Mitsunaka will be returning from the first film to direct Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant, and it will be adapting the Nationals match between Karasuno and Kamomedai High Schools. There’s still quite a bit left from the manga that comes after this, so fans are definitely curious to see how it’s all going to end. There’s also a new TV special planned as well, “Haikyu!! Bakemonotachi no Iku Tokoro,” highlighting the Nationals match between Fukurodani and Mujinazaka High School taking place in between these movies too.

