Haikyu Returning to TV With New Anime Special

Haikyu!! is making a comeback to TV with a brand new anime special highlighting one of the key matches going down in Japan’s Nationals tournament. Haruichi Furudate’s original Haikyu!! manga series ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine came to an end some time ago, and the anime franchise has been gearing up for its own grand finale. Following the end of the fourth season, the Haikyu!! anime had announced its plans to end with two new feature films highlighting the final arcs of the series. But as this new project developments, it seems we’re getting more than expected.

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle made its debut last year as the first of the new anime feature films bringing the anime to an end, and it officially kicked off the heated Nationals tournament as Karasuno took on Nekoma High School. But as the anime gets ready to end, this was far from the only important match from the manga that fans had been hoping to see in motion. One such match between Fukurodani and Mujinazaka is getting its own anime treatment next with a new special coming to TV soon. Check out the teaser in the video above.

What to Know for Haikyu’s New Anime Special

This new Haikyu!! anime special is titled “Haikyu!! Bakemonotachi no Iku Tokoro” and will be highlighting the Nationals match between Fukurodani and Mujinazaka High Schools with their lead players, Kotaro Bokuto and Wakatsu Kiryu, getting the prominent showcase in the coming special. The release date or window for this new special has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but it will be airing on TV screens in Japan. It’s unfortunately yet to be confirmed what the international release plans will be for the special either.

This was one of the matches that fans had feared would be skipped over with Haikyu’s plans to adapt the anime into feature films, but now it seems like that’s not the case. This also opens up Haikyu!! to potentially having a much more flexible plan for its anime finale than initially expected. It males a lot of sense given just how much left of Haruichi Furudate’s original manga that would be still on the table if the anime ended with just its two new movie projects. The second of which has now officially announced its plans recently too.

Haikyu Announces New Movie

Haikyu!! has announced the second of its major feature films is now in the works. Titled Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant, this second movie will be picking up right from where Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle ended. With Karasuno officially making it to the next round, the post-credits scene from the film saw Shoyo Hinata being ready to take on the other major rising star who was seen as the next Little Giant, Korai Hoshiumi, as Kamomedai High School waits as their next major opponent in the Nationals.

Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant will feature Susumu Mitsunaka returning from the first film to write and direct, and is currently the second of those initially announced final film projects. It’s yet to be revealed if there will be any plans to continue the anime beyond this as this match is far from the end of the series. But with this new TV special also in the works on the side, there could be even more Haikyu!! surprises than fans might have ever thought. With no release window or date for this new film or TV short, the wait unfortunately begins now.