JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Brings The Stone Ocean To Cyberpunk 2077

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 has landed as one of the most anticipated video games in quite some time, and with an in-depth character creator that allows players to model their protagonists in unique ways, one fan has taken the opportunity to recreate one of the biggest Joestars in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Jolyne Cujoh from Stone Ocean! Though the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime has yet to be confirmed, fans are crossing their fingers that next year's big Joestar event will finally give us a hint as to when we can expect the maximum-security prison adventures of Jolyne will take place!

The latest video game from the video game publishers at CD Projekt takes players into a futuristic world where nearly every human finds themselves using cybernetic implants to give them advantages in their daily lives, as well as superhuman abilities that they otherwise wouldn't have had. Though JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to place a Joestar into a world that is filled with cyborgs, though we would imagine that we may very well see this at some point. Following the conclusion of Stone Ocean, Hirohiko Araki's legendary anime franchise decided to venture into alternate realities, giving us brand new Joestars and Stand Users unlike anything we had seen before, though it would be interesting to see if we one day return to the universe that kicked everything off!

Reddit User Iron Chicken 45 showed up some unique character creation in Cyberpunk 2077, creating their protagonist in the similar style of Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, who will most likely be making her first anime appearance in the sixth season of the series:

Cyberpunk 2077 has just hit consoles and PCs but it is already one of the most talked-about video games today, with the creators of the Witcher series finally unleashing this new unique world. Though we doubt we'll see any of the Joestars making appearances in the CD Projectk project, we'll certainly be keeping an eye out for any Easter Eggs that paid homage to the Hirohiko Araki anime franchise that made Stands a household name among anime fans.

What do you think of this pitch-perfect re-creation of Jolyne from Stone Ocean in the world of Cyberpunk 2077? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!