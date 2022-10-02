Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shoots for the Moon With Lucy

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners really has taken over the anime world since its premiere earlier this Fall with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay is helping the series reach even higher heights by shooting for the moon with Lucy! The Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 garnered a huge response from fans when it launched some time ago, but it's like a huge new swell of interest in the franchise came about because of the success of the anime series. Much of that is due to how fans fell in love with the anime's various characters at the center of it all.

The main duo of David Martinez and Lucy really drew fans into the world fleshed out by the Cyberpunk 2077 video game (which in turn brought in more of the anime's inspiration for fans wanting to jump into the game after checking out the series), and it's their central relationship that formed the heart of the series overall. Lucy as a whole will probably go down as one of the year's main favorites if response to the character is anything to go by, and now she's shining in a whole new way thanks to some awesome cosplay from artist @Irine_Meier on Twitter. Check it out below as shared by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' official Twitter account:

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi with Hiromi Wakabayashi serving as creative director, Yoh Yoshinari as character designer and animation director, with an adapted screenplay from Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka, Netflix officially describes Cyberpunk: Edgerunners as such, "The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine teased the following in the official review for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (which you can find in full here), "...Edgerunners is a series that isn't shy about its ultra-violence, and while some of the stars will meet gruesome ends, Trigge was able to help make those scenes hit that much harder when they inevitably happen to a member of the crew that we came to know over the ten episodes. Trigger uses an animation style that is fluid, energetic, and crackling with power along the way, helping to keep your eyes transfixed on the screen in fear that you might miss an animation cell along the way."

What did you think of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? How does it compare to the experience of the original game? Who was your favorite character in the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!