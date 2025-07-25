Dandadan Delivers Its Best Episode Yet (But at the Wrong Time)

Dandadan Season 2 is currently airing, and the anime’s latest episode, Episode 4, just dropped, delivering a phenomenal conclusion to the current arc. This episode was packed with exceptional elements, from fluid and stellar animation to a perfectly tuned musical score that matched each scene’s tone. There was no better way for this arc to conclude, solidifying Jin’s role as a key ally in Momo and Okarun’s quest to recover Okarun’s stolen privates. Featuring nearly every ally Momo and Okarun encountered in Season 1, the story reaches a climactic peak that exemplifies brilliant storytelling and provides a satisfying, cathartic close to the arc.

The episode also includes meaningful moments for each character, helped by Momo and Okarun during their journey, now returning the favor in the group’s latest crisis. While the story seemed to build toward Okarun coming to Momo’s aid, it was the surprise entrance of Mr. Mantis Shrimp, followed by Granny Seiko and Taro, that truly elevated the narrative, evoking the cinematic weight akin to the “Assemble” moment from Avengers: Endgame. This is precisely why Dandadan Season 2 Episode 4, titled “That’s Like, Way Deadly,” would have worked far better as a season finale. It would have helped wrap up the season’s arcs far more effectively than the abrupt ending fans previously received.

Dandadan Reaches the Height of Storytelling in Its Latest Episode

Science Saru

Dandadan Season 1, released last year, was one of the standout anime of the year, arguably more deserving of the Anime of the Year title than Solo Leveling. Science SARU delivered an exceptional adaptation, utilizing vivid color palettes and innovative rendering techniques to highlight the stark contrast between yokai and extraterrestrial beings. With such meticulous attention to detail, Dandadan stood out not just visually but also narratively, with its emotional and romantic elements adding further depth to the series. However, the season ended abruptly, introducing the main plot of the next arc just as the story was gaining momentum, leaving fans hanging.

Had the original plan for Season 1 extended to turn this into Episode 16, the episode would organically conclude the current arc and deliver a satisfying narrative closure with room for the next steps. Dandadan would have firmly established itself as one of the strongest anime debuts in recent years, truly deserving of Anime of the Year recognition. That said, in today’s anime landscape, where single 12-episode seasons or two-cour seasons each have become the norm, it’s understandable that this safer approach was taken to ensure long-term production quality. For a high-caliber anime like Dandadan, this strategy makes sense. Still, because of the sheer brilliance in storytelling and execution, Episode 16 remains the series’ finest moment, a natural checkpoint that could have served as the perfect season finale. Had it done so, it likely would have edged out Solo Leveling Season 1, which arguably won more from the momentum of its second season than from its first.