Dandadan Explodes on Netflix With Latest Ratings Report

Dandadan recently released what many anime fans consider the best episode of the medium in 2024. While the supernatural shonen series has focused on world-shattering battles and hilarious scenarios in its first season, Momo and Okarun’s journey saw its latest creating a beautiful segment that brought tears to viewers’ eyes. Dandadan is available to stream on several streaming services at the moment, but Netflix has released a new report showing just how popular Science SARU’s latest anime has become on its platform. While a second season has yet to be confirmed, this new report lends credence to the idea that we won’t see the last of Okarun and Momo with this first season.

At present, anime fans in North America can watch Dandadan on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. Considering the popularity that the original manga has seen long before the anime adaptation arrived, it makes sense that these platforms would be looking to house Science SARU’s recent offering. With the seventh episode, the series has changed the game and sent shockwaves through the anime world as a result. In documenting the origin story of the spirit known as Acrobat Silky, SARU has created an anime episode that might be the gold standard not only for Dandadan but the anime world as a whole.

Dandadan is a Netflix King

In a new report from Netflix, the streaming service has confirmed that Dandadan is the third top “Non-English” television series on the platform. As it stands, the Science SARU production is only being beaten by The Cage: Season 1 and Murder Midnfully: Season 1. From November 4th to November 10th, Momo and Okarun scored over three million views, showing that the series has garnered a serious following on Netflix. What makes this all the more impressive is the fact that Dandadan is beating out the likes of Demon Slayer: The Hashira Training Arc and Dragon Ball Daima, with these franchises taking the seventh and tenth spots respectively.

Reportedly, Dandadan’s first season will house around twelve episodes, meaning that anime viewers are already past the halfway mark for the shonen series’ first outing. Luckily, there are still some major moments to come as manga readers continue to see some of the series’ best scenes come to life. While nothing has been set in stone as to a second season, it seems like a safe bet that Momo and Okarun are set for a return on the small screen.

Dandadan Season 2

While the shonen series has yet to confirm if it will be making a comeback, there are certainly enough stories from the original manga series to warrant several seasons in the future. Creator Yukinobu Tatsu is working on Dandadan to this day, recently releasing the one-hundred and seventy fourth chapter of Momo and Okarun’s spooky tale. With the likes of My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen bringing their respective mangas to an end earlier this year, Dandadan is in a prime spot to take the reins and become the biggest shonen series releasing new chapters today.

Now what would be truly wild is if Netflix decides to follow in the footsteps of One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender and give Dandadan a live-action television series. Seeing these characters and the spirits they fight in the “real world” would be sure to turn a few heads.

