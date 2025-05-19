Dandadan Season 2 Newest Look Teases the New Opening Theme

Play video

Dandadan Season 2 is all set for its highly anticipated debut on July 3rd. The anime is based on Yukinobu Tatsu’s Shonen Jump+ manga, set in a modern world full of ghosts, yokai, and even extraterrestrial creatures. To promote the upcoming season, GKIDS is releasing a special Season 2 film worldwide, featuring the first three episodes on the big screen. The tickets are available in America, and Canadian fans will soon get their hands on them by May 30th. Since the first season ended on a cliffhanger, Season 2 has a lot of questions left to answer. Judging by the trailer, it will complete the Cursed House Arc and also adapt the Evil Eye Arc, featuring the aftermath of the major fight in Daija Town.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There will be a major fight to follow now that Okarun and Jiji uncovered the secret room full of talismans and strange echoes. Meanwhile, the trio also unmasked the Kito Family, and they know that all of them are pretending to work for the benefit of the town while hiding a major secret. The latest trailer unveiled the new opening theme song “On The Way” by AiNA THE END. The artist also performed the ending songs of The Apothecary Diaries and WIT Studio’s Moonrise, among many others.

Momo and Okarun return for more paranormal adventures! 🛸👻



Bob your head to the heartfelt opening theme song "On The Way" by AiNA THE END in DAN DA DAN: Season 2 as the duo tackles more occult adversaries in this exhilarating new arc!



DAN DA DAN: Season 2 premieres on Netflix,… pic.twitter.com/Ry0jZXfrpI — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) May 19, 2025

Dandadan Season 2 Gives the First Glimpse At the Opening Song

Since the original trailer was uploaded in the Japanese version without subtitles, the official X account of Netflix Anime shares one for global fans. Just like the first season, the anime will be released in both subbed and dubbed versions. The trailer kicks off with the fight between Okarun and Jiji while also highlighting the chaos in Daija Town. Jiji has completely lost control of himself, even to the point of targeting Momo. However, Okarun won’t just sit back and let Jiji get his way.

The opening theme song sounds amazing, and we’re just waiting for the visuals at this point. Along with the opening, the trailer also introduces the cast members, who haven’t changed after the first season. However, the new opening song has big shoes to fill after the groundbreaking Otonoke theme in the first season by Creepy Nuts. Creepy Nuts’ catchy song paired with the stellar visuals by Science SARU, immediately became a fan favorite, and it was all anime fans talked about for weeks.

H/T: MBS Animation on YouTube and Netflix Anime on X