Dandadan Star Aleks Le Reveals Cut Content From Season 1 (And We Love It): EXCLUSIVE

Dandadan is a cacophony of eccentric humor, high-octane action, emotional character relationships, and off-kilter pop-culture references. While the show is crammed full of exciting and hilarious moments, like with any series, stuff is always left on the cutting room floor. The series returns this Summer season with its highly anticipated second season (which is preceded by the Evil Eye movie), and the new season is expected to deliver even more over-the-top action. But before fans dig into Season 2, Aleks Le, who voices Jiji in the English voice cast, spoke to ComicBook about his work on the anime and revealed a cut moment from Season 1 that fans may never get to see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aleks Le is known for teasing fans on social media with behind-the-scenes snippets of his work. For his other immensely successful series, Solo Leveling, he shared a hilarious skit on YouTube detailing him recording the iconic “Arise” line. Unfortunately, Le didn’t reveal any clips from Dandadan Seasons 1 or 2, so we’ll have to take him at his word about this hilarious cut moment from the debut season.

Science SARU

Aleks Le Reveals Hilarious Cut Dandadan Content

As well as all of the amazing elements listed above, Dandadan Season 1 also came with one of the best OPs of 2024, “Otonoke” by Creepy Nuts. Fans online became obsessed with the OP. But the song almost made it into the actual show as well. During ComicBook’s conversation with Aleks Le, the voice actor revealed that he recorded his own version of the song to be used in the show.

“That’s the one improv that didn’t make it in Season 1, is that I was working with Alex (our director), and he actually had Jiji sing the Dandadan theme song at one point,” Le revealed. Jiji’s version of the song would have appeared somewhere within one of the episodes. However, despite Dandadan already being a very meta show, that moment proved too much, and it was left out.

“It came out really great,” Le continued. “But then we were like, ‘Well, it’s too meta.’ It wouldn’t make much sense here. So we ended up ditching it.” Here’s hoping Aleks Le gets approval to release that footage online soon.

Dandadan Season 2 premieres on Crunchyroll and Netflix on July 3rd. But, fans can get a sneak peek of the new season a month earlier. Dandadan: Evil Eye compiles the first three episodes into a feature-length film, which explodes into theaters on June 3rd.