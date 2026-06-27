Cancelled Shonen Jump Series Drops Opening Ahead of Anime Revival Premiere

A cancelled Shonen Jump series is set to make its comeback after eight years with a new anime revival, and fans have gotten the first look at its explosive opening theme sequence ahead of the premiere. A new wave of anime is set to hit this July as the Summer 2026 anime schedule kicks into high gear, and there are lots of new shows that fans will need to keep an eye out over the next few months. One of which is actually a franchise return from a series fans never expected to see again.

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Tsuyoshi Takaki’s Black Torch was originally cancelled with Shueisha’s Jump+ app back in 2018 with only 19 chapters under its belt, and now eight years later it’s set to return with its first ever anime adaptation. It’s going all out for this comeback too, and that’s no more apparent than with the new opening theme sequence for the series. Featuring “FREEZE ME UP” as performed by SiM, you can check out the new opening for Black Torch ahead of its premiere below.

Black Torch Releases Opening Ahead of Anime Revival Premiere

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Black Torch will be making its official debut on July 4th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, it will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. There might be a ton of new shows that you’re going to want to see this Summer, but especially keep an eye out for this one as it could mark a turning point for Shonen Jump moving forward. It’s going to open up a whole new batch of series to adaptations.

Black Torch making its comeback with an official anime adaptation nearly a decade later is already impressive enough on its own, but it’s even more so considering that it was for a cancelled Shonen Jump series. There are a number of other lost Shonen Jump projects that could also do well with an anime adaptation even with under 20 chapters of material, and if this is a success we could see even more of these lost hits coming back with new shows too. It just needs to land with fans.

What to Know for Black Torch’s Anime Revival

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By all accounts it seems Black Torch is setting off on the right foot with its anime adaptation so far. Every look at the anime has been great to see in motion, and it’s got the kind of opening that does tease an interesting anime to come. Directed by Kei Umabiki with animation production handled at 100studio, Gigaemon Ichikawa handling the series composition and screenplay, Gou Suzuki providing the character designs, and Yutaka Yamada composeing the music, Black Torch is shaping up well.

Original Black Torch series creator Tsuyoshi Takaki has previously revealed that he’s also helping out with its scripts and story, and that’s going to be especially important. With the series admittedly not having a lot of material for its adaptation, the creator’s guidance is going to be needed to help make it feel like a complete story. The manga’s also coming back with new releases in commemoration of the anime revival, so there might even be more in the future for this story than fans think. We’ll just have to see if it works out.

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