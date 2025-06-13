Dandadan and Demon Slayer Promos Have the Opposite Problems (And It’s Hilarious)

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle and Season 2 of Dandadan are among the biggest and most anticipated releases this summer anime season. As you’d expect from two multi-million dollar franchises, the marketing efforts from their respective distribution and PR studios have been insane. Both franchises are overwhelming fans with promotional material. But they’ve both come under fire for their efforts, for hilariously polarizing reasons.

Demon Slayer is now over halfway through its 100 days to Infinity Castle promotional plan. Over the past 60+ days, fans have been treated to character posters and behind-the-scenes snaps of the Japanese voice cast. But despite the daily efforts by Ufotable and Aniplex to push the film, fans are missing the one thing we’re all desperately seeking… the trailer!

Dandadan, on the other hand, has been similarly aggressive with its marketing efforts, but the series is having the opposite problem. GKIDS distributes the movie in most western territories, including the US, and fans have been bombarded with trailer after trailer. If you added the runtime of all the trailers released so far, you’d easily make a full episode of Dandadan.

Fans will rarely complain about being given more material in the build-up to an anticipated release. Unless that material results in one of two problems. Unfortunately for Demon Slayer and Dandadan, they’re both suffering from the two issues.

Dandadan and Demon Slayer Need to Be More Methodical With Their Marketing

One of the biggest complaints fans of all art mediums, including movies and TV, have increasingly held over the past years is that trailers show too much. We’ve all seen a trailer, or even a teaser, for an upcoming movie/show, and once the trailer ends, we already know everything that’s going to happen. Manga readers already hold that higher-than-mighty attitude towards anime adaptations, but Dandadan‘s endless string of trailers is starting to kill the suspense and mystery for anime-only viewers.

If Dandadan needs to take the ‘less is more’ approach, then Demon Slayer is currently suffering from the ‘less is less’ phenomenon. Character posters are cute, and they’re a great way to engage fans who adore the characters being depicted. But the posters are being released in lieu of substantial marketing material. It feels like Aniplex was slightly overzealous with the 100-day campaign idea, as the promotion began running out of steam when the official Demon Slayer X (formerly Twitter) account released a whole week of a theater redesigned with Rengoku chairs.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle opens in Japanese theaters on July 18th, and in the US on September 12th. Dandadan Season 2 begins airing on Crunchyroll and Netflix on July 3rd. To truly capitalize on the insane levels of hype surrounding both projects, they need to recalculate their marketing efforts.