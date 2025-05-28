I Hate to Say It but Demon Slayer Is Fumbling Its Movie Countdown Badly

Demon Slayer is easily the most successful anime project by Ufotable, and its immense popularity speaks volumes about the incredible work done by the studio. It even won the Best Continuing Series Award in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 for the Hashira Training Arc, the least favorite arc of the series. While the arc itself didn’t have a lot of action, the finale episode was more than intense enough to make up for it. It also teased the highly anticipated Infinity Castle Arc. Even before the fourth anime season, Ufotable had confirmed that the final arc would be made into a trilogy movie in a clear bid to outdo the record-breaking box office success of Demon Slayer – The Movie: Mugen Train.

That’s a bold decision from the studio, as not a lot of anime make canon movies beyond the recent trend of compilation movies, and especially not a trilogy at that. It caused a lot of controversy, especially among the younger fans who would rather sit at home and enjoy a series, with us collectively spoiled by global simulcast releases in recent years. Personally, after experiencing the Infinity Train film in the theatres, I’m looking forward to the upcoming movies as well. Not a lot of studios can compete with Ufotable in terms of animation and cinematic experience, and I have no doubt that the Infinity Castle films will be like that as well. However, if there’s one thing that’s bugging me, it’s how utterly boring and repetitive the promotion has been so far. The series is only 50 days away from the Japanese release date, but Ufotable hasn’t even released an official trailer yet.

Demon Slayer – The Movie: Infinity Castle’s Countdown Promo Is Painfully Disappointing

Unlike most official anime accounts, Demon Slayer’s PR is always active, a little too active if you ask me. They post several updates each day, but nothing too substantial to catch your eye. They also started a 100-day countdown for the film, but it’s just unnecessary information that’s not enough to build excitement among fans, especially at the rate of its current output. Even the 50-day countdown they shared today, May 28th, is just the sixth installment of the special announcement video. The film will be released this summer on July 18th in Japanese theaters. Keep in mind that this countdown is only for Japanese fans in consideration, with more than 50 additional days to wait for the September 12th release date in the United States and Canada.

The video begins with the staff members at Machi ★ Asobi Vol. 28 before beginning another random slideshow-quality tease of the famous characters inside the castle. Additionally, up until a week ago, all we saw was Rengoku being the face of the Mugen Train film that was re-released in the theatres. After going all out with the promotion of an older blockbuster, you’d think that Ufotable would finally focus on its biggest project at hand. The character visuals and teasers we have seen so far have been great, but the redundancy is unbearable.

I don’t think wanting to see a proper glimpse at the arc or the fights with the release date approaching so quickly is a lot to expect. Even the fans have started to lose patience at this point, and are asking to see something new in the replies to the countdown posts, with the main demand always being for a proper trailer above all else. Maybe the studio will release something in a couple of weeks, but so far, there’s no guarantee. This is genuinely a disappointing way to count down to such an exciting movie, banking on fan enthusiasm to stay alive when they trot out the same set of character posters and Rengoku seat covers.

Demon Slayer Could’ve Benefited With More Engaging Promotion

I’m not the only one who would easily be happy with some teasers highlighting key moments, voiceover monologues, the fight matchups, etc., instead. Any mixture of these promos could’ve built some real hype during the countdown. Fans, including myself, are keeping our eyes peeled for any exciting news from the studio, and would love to discuss the content if it were actually interesting. Unfortunately, we are heading towards the release date completely blind. Even the so-called official trailer released in December last year was just a short recap of the Hashira Training Arc finale, the Demon Slayer Corps charging at Muzan and falling into the castle.

The lack of engaging content from the studio makes it challenging for me to maintain my enthusiasm during the long wait as a longtime fan. That is especially the case since the movie is already getting a delayed release date outside of Japan. It’s almost as if the countdown is less about building hype and more about fulfilling an obligation. Not only that, but even the second and third installments are nothing but mysteries to fans. We already know by now that the Infinity Castle Arc will stage the final fight against Muzan and the Upper Ranks. With stakes higher than ever, the Demon Slayers will put everything on the line for the sake of humanity.

What would you like to see in Demon Slayer’s promo countdown for the Infinity Castle movies? Let us know in the comments below!