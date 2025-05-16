Rengoku Returns in Wild New Demon Slayer Mugen Train Promo

Play video

The theatrical re-release of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train isn’t just content with setting your heart ablaze, as the latest promos in the 100 days to Infinity Castle series see Rengoku taking over entire movie theaters. Mugen Train is back in theaters this month as part of the build-up to Infinity Castle‘s release (in stunning 4K, no less), and the newest promo for the film is wild.

We anime fans are known for being a little bit over the top. To accommodate our passion, select Japanese theaters are holding special “cheer screenings,” where fans are encouraged to cheer along, respond to the characters on screen, wave glowsticks, and indulge in all forms of anime-based shenanigans. But even “cheer screenings” have their limits, and Rengoku is here to remind audiences of the etiquette of movie theaters.

Rengoku Teaches Us Movie Theater Etiquette

Aniplex has released a new Mugen Train promo which includes Rengoku walking audiences through what is and isn’t acceptable in the cheer screenings. There’s no problem with talking out loud, please speak up and support us,” Rengoku says towards the start of the video as the Fire Hashira begins to list off other acceptable things to do in the special screenings.

Along with cheering uncontrollably, fans in the cheer screenings can also bring in glowsticks and candles (which sounds like a fire hazard waiting to happen). “It would be encouraging if you could support me with your actions,” Rengoku says as he tows the line between fan support and straight-up arson — he is the Fire Hashira, after all.

But the cheer screenings have their limitations. Live flames might be acceptable, but you’d better not wear anything flammable, as cosplay is banned in the screenings. “Please be aware that making noise with costumes or standing up during the screening will be a nuisance to others,” he continued. “Cosplay is prohibited. Therefore, please refrain from changing clothes in toilets.”

Last but not least, even Muzan himself wouldn’t spoil a movie for someone else. Despite Mugen Train being released back in 2020, and that almost everyone in the cheer screenings will probably be hardcore fans, Rengoku still asks that fans do not spoil anything before the screenings start. “Please be considerate and refrain from giving away spoilers, as some people may be seeing the movie for the first time.

Along with the video, the official Demon Slayer X (formerly Twitter) account shared a photo of one screening room that will be used for the cheer screenings. Rengoku had better be your favorite Hashira because the character and his iconic yellow hair have been printed onto every seat in the theater. Check it out below…

Mugen Train’s Re-Release Comes With a Special Gift for Rengoku Fans

If getting the chance to literally scream “Set your heart ablaze!” at the screen wasn’t enough of a treat, those who attend the cheer screenings will also leave with an exclusive gift. The Rengoku Vol. 0 -Revival- booklet was first given out in 2020 during select screenings of Mugen Train. The booklet has now been given a new cover showing Rengoku battling Akaza.

The booklet contains the Rengoku Vol. 0 manga, character introductions, and interviews with the cast of the movie. The cheer screenings will begin in Japan on May 18th. You’ve only got two days left to book your flights!

