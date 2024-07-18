Dandadan Hypes Anime Debut With New Clothing Collection

It won’t be long now before Dandadan goes live. If you did not realize, the hit manga is getting an anime this fall, and all eyes are locked on its premiere. With Science Saru overseeing the show, the expectations for Dandadan are high, and the team at Shueisha is ready for its launch. After all, a Dandadan clothing line was just launched, so fans better check it out ASAP before the collection sells out!

As you can see below, the team at Shonen Jump posted the official Dandadan line this week. The collection features everything from tees to hoodies and hats. With prices starting at $18 USD, this Dandadan collection is as edgy as you’d imagine, and it marks the start of a new era for the manga.

After all, Dandadan has been in print since 2021, and its rise has been a long time coming. The rom-com thriller debuted under Yukinobu Tatsu easily enough, and its status as a cult hit began to grow each week. Within the past two years, Dandadan has been a vocal hit with the fandom at large, so it was just a matter of time before an anime pitch was made. Now, Science Saru is working to bring the hit series to life with MBS, and things are looking good for the series.

This month, lucky fans were even treated to a first look at Dandadan. Anime Expo 2024 hosted the world premiere of Dandadan episode one with ComicBook in attendance. In light of the premiere, nothing but praise was given for Dandadan. From its color palette to its fight choreography, Dandadan’s premiere is epic, so its odds are looking good.

Want to know more about Dandadan? You can read up on Yukinobu’s hit series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

“Ghosts, monsters, aliens, teen romance, battles…and the kitchen sink! This series has it all! Takakura, an occult maniac who doesn’t believe in ghosts, and Ayase, a girl who doesn’t believe in aliens, try to overcome their differences when they encounter the paranormal! This manga is out of this world!”

