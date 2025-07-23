Dandadan Star Unveils the Biggest Challenge in the Anime: “I Was Pretty Overwhelmed”

Yukinobu Tatsu’s beloved Shonen Jump+ manga Dandadan made its highly anticipated anime debut in Fall 2024 and immediately became a fan favorite. The anime by Science SARU received praise for breathtaking art style, eccentric comedy, captivating soundtrack, gruesome horror scenes, and more. After the major success of the first season, Dandadan returns with its Season 2 as part of the Summer 2025 anime lineup. The first season ended on a major cliffhanger, in the middle of the Cursed House Arc, as Jiji and Okarun break down a wall in the house, only to discover a secret and ominous room full of talismans. However, before they could get to the bottom of this, the members of the Kito family visited them, and they had no choice but to hide the hole.

The second season unveils the dark truth behind the Cursed House that the Kito family has been hiding for two centuries. The latest season covers some of the best arcs in the manga as tension rises when Momo and her friends face much stronger opponents than they did before. As Season 2 makes its debut, Momo Ayase’s voice actor, Shion Wakayama, shared her experience while voicing the character as well as what to look forward to in the latest season.

Dandadan Voice Actor Reveals She Never Did Any Battle Scenes Before

Shion Wakayama is a renowned voice actor known for playing the role of Kasai Seira in My Dress-Up Darling, Shizuka Nanahoshi in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, and many more. However, it’s her first time dubbing action scenes as one of the main characters in an anime. According to Mantan Web, she shared, “During the first season, I was pretty overwhelmed, and even though I thought I was preparing for each recording, there were times when I honestly felt like I wasn’t prepared enough, but there are also many areas where I was able to grow.”

She continued, “First of all, it was my first challenge to constantly do such intense battles. Until then, I hadn’t done many battle scenes, so I couldn’t imagine the variety of my acting, but through Dandadan, I really improved my ability to shout and make a loud voice resonate. I can now think of variations in battles, and I was really trained. I’m really grateful for that.”

One of the best parts about the anime is its fast pacing as it keeps fans hooked to the show. Although it may be intriguing to the viewers, the voice actors often find such a setup challenging. Wakayama shared, “I think everyone will understand if they watch it, but there are a lot of parts in Dandadan that are very fast-paced. During recording, it’s not uncommon for the script to jump ahead by two pages in the blink of an eye, and if you miss it, you can’t get back to it. “

She later added, “It made me realize that battles go by so quickly. I think I was able to train myself to be able to keep up with the speed of dubbing.”

Momo isn’t simply one of the main characters of Dandadan, but she’s extremely powerful and reliable for her age. She’s always at the center of the action, which often makes her the primary target of her opponents.

