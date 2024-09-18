Dandadan Expands Early U.S. Release Thanks to Its Success

DAN DA DAN will be making its full debut later this Fall, but fans will still be able to check out its early release in theaters across the United States thanks to the fans. DAN DA DAN is one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the Fall overall, and fans have been anxious to see how Yukinobu Tatsu's original manga series will be translated to the screen. But for some lucky fans, they have been able to check out the new anime series already thanks to its early preview in theaters across the United States. But now it's been extended even further.

DAN DA DAN: The First Encounter debuted the first three episodes of the new anime series ahead of its full debut in October as GKIDS brought the series to theaters for its highly anticipated premiere. It turns out that this theatrical release had done so well in its first weekend that GKIDS has decided to extend the movie event's run in theaters through the next week in select theaters. You can check out the announcement for the extension below from GKIDS as they reveal that some extra showtimes.

This is not a drill! Select theatres have added showtimes for DAN DA DAN: FIRST ENCOUNTER thru the weekend! 👾🛸



Get tickets now: https://t.co/igBklvgrqM pic.twitter.com/tjLhJ9XrVH — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) September 18, 2024

What Is DAN DA DAN?

Based on the original manga from Yukinobu Tatsu, DAN DA DAN first made its debut with Shueisha's Jump+ app in 2021. The new anime adaptation will be premiering on October 3rd in Japan, and will be available for streaming with Netflix and Crunchyroll, with GKIDS licensing it for its theatrical release. Directed by Fuga Yamashiro at Science SARU (which most recently produced Scott Pilgrim Takes Off for Netflix), Hiroshi Seko is supervising and writing the scripts, kensuke ushio is composing the music, Naoyuki Onda is designing the characters and Yoshimichi Kameda is designing the aliens and monsters.

The voice cast currently includes the likes of Shion Wakayama as Momo Ayase, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun (whose real name is Ken Takakura), Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo-Granny, Kazuya Nakai as Alien Serpo, Nana Mizuki as Seiko, Ayane Sakura as Aira Shiratori, Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji (real name Jin Enjoji), Ryuzaburo Otomo as Flatwoods Monster, Kikuko Inoue as Acrobatic Silky, Tomokazu Seki as Dover Demon, Tomokazu Sugita as Taro, Fumi Hirano as Hana. Creepy Nuts will be performing the opening theme for the anime, "Otokone" and ZUTOMAYO will be providing the ending theme, "TAIDADA."

Why You Should Watch DAN DA DAN

DAN DA DAN is one of the most anticipated new anime shows of the Fall 2024 anime season for a wide number of reasons. Not only does it have a talented studio and staff bringing the series to life through animation, but the core of the story has a lot of different elements that fans will love to see. Not only does it have a core romance between its central duo as they take on more adventures with one another through the course of the series, but it also widens the cast with lots of fun and wacky additions.

That's also part of the main appeal, too. It's hard to predict what's going to happen in any given DAN DA DAN arc. With both aliens and ghosts on the table to serve as the monsters in the series, it makes it for quite the fun experience every week as Momo and Okarun deal with every thing that pops up. It's why the theatrical debut as done so well for itself, so if a screening is in your area you should take the chance to seek it out before the anime makes its TV debut in a few more weeks.