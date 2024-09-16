New Dandadan Teasers Prove the Show Is Anime of the Year Material

Dandadan is already looking like an Anime of the Year nominee before it has even debuted.

Dandadan is not even out, and yet it is already a contender for Anime of the Year. The hit manga began its tour with fans years ago, and Yukinobu Tatsu will soon see their series hit television. With Science Saru on hand, the hype surrounding Dandadan is reaching a fever pitch, and its latest trailers further prove why the anime is bringing in all the best buzz.

As you can see below, a number of teaser trailers were posted today by the Dandadan team. The clips are all meant to showcase different creatures from the anime while highlighting its leads. After all, half the charm of Dandadan comes from Momo and Ken, so fans can rest easy seeing how the leads come to life in these teasers.

What's the Big Deal with Dandadan?

From its bright color palette to its smooth animation and unique photography, Dandadan is something else. Fans knew as soon as Science Saru got a hold of the series that Tatsu's supernatural manga was going to get the royal treatment. Director Fuga Yamashiro was brought in specifically to bring their genius work to Dandadan, and in a recent interview with ComicBook, he detailed his approach to the series.

"I think it's a good thing that there are so many fans of Dandadan, and I think it's a work that's full of vitality and energy. I wanted to create an adaptation that would not lose the manga's unique charm or aura – one that would ensure the charm, atmosphere, and feeling of the original work would come out clearly even once it was made into an anime," Yamashiro explained.

While the director admitted he wasn't a fan of Dandadan before tackling the anime, he sees why fans have fallen in love with the manga. Tatsu is a singularly gifted artist, and the aesthetic of Dandadan is incredible. From its dense paneling to its fine line work, the manga has it all. Yamashiro wanted to bring the best of that manga to Science Saru while blending in the studio's signature funk. And judging from the anime's new teaser, the director nailed that goal.

When Does Dandadan Start Streaming?

Currently, Dandadan is in the wings as its premiere is set for October 4. The anime will be easy to find this fall, and we have its broad licensing agreement to thank. Netflix will stream Dandadan with new episode dropping weekly, and the same goes for Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. An English dub has already been announced for the anime for those curious. Abby Trott will play Momo in Dandadan while A.J. Beckles handles Ken.

And for those curious about the manga, Dandadan is an ongoing series under Shueisha. In fact, the manga just returned to print after Tatsu took a month-long break to do research for Dandadan. You can find the manga on Viz Media's Shonen Jump app, and of course, physical copies of Dandadan can be found at local retailers.

What do you make of this latest peek at Dandadan? Will you be checking out the Science Saru anime? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.