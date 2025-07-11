Dandadan Season 2 Already Dropped a Major Hint About About the Biggest Villain (But No One Noticed)

Dandadan debuted its highly anticipated Season 2 as part of the Summer 2025 anime line-up. Yukinobu Tatsu’s famous Shonen Jump+ manga aired its anime adaptation by Science SARU in Fall 2024 and won the hearts of many with its breathtaking art style, eccentric comedy, and gruesome horror scenes. The second season was released half a year after Season 1’s finale, unraveling the mystery behind the Cursed House. Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger as Jiji and Okarun break down a wall in the house, only to discover a secret and ominous room full of talismans. However, before they could get to the bottom of this, the members of the Kito family visited them.

Despite their notorious reputation, they hold some level of influence in the town, which explains why they get out of trouble easily and don’t get arrested. Not only that, but they are the owners of the Cursed House and rented it to Jiji’s parents. Dandadan has introduced several antagonists so far, but the final villain shows up much later in the story. The story is still in its initial phase, and we will have much to learn about the unique creatures living in the world of Dandadan. While anime fans will be introduced to the main antagonist later on, Season 2 dropped a hint about his name, but it’s too subtle to notice.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Dandadan manga!

Dandadan Season 2 Reveals the Final Villain’s Name

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

To avoid further aggravating the Kito family, who are known for being brutes in the town, Jiji hides the fact that Okarun visited his house in order to drive the evil spirit out. He lies that Okarun is his best friend, which no one believes. Jiji has a history of calling spiritual mediums to help out with the exorcism, but none could deal with the spirit. Not to mention, the Kito family would always learn about it and express their annoyance. In order to test Okarun, one of the members asks about Jiji’s favorite soccer team. As luck would have it, Jiji used a large poster of the soccer team, Zaint Germain, to cover up the hole in the wall, so Okarun knew the right answer.

Now, the anime fans may be unaware, but the name of the soccer team is a lot similar to the series’ overarching antagonist, Count Saint Germain. Additionally, the poster’s color scheme also matches that of Germain’s character design, which can’t be brushed off as a coincidence. While there is obviously no connection between the soccer team and the main villain, it appears that Tatsu simply wanted to make use of the name and evoke our curiosity. He may have already thought everything about the final villain at the time. Saint Germain makes his debut in Chapter 120 of the manga. He is introduced as a temporary ally but turns out to be a shrewd and powerful character, much more than Momo and her friends could even imagine.