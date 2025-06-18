Dandadan Season 2 Has Great News for Dub Fans

Dub fans often get the short end of the stick when it comes to new anime releases. While those who tolerate and embrace the subbed format get to enjoy new releases a mere hour after (and sometimes as soon as) an anime is released on Japanese TV, dub fans are usually left hanging for weeks at a time. This has improved over time as anime becomes increasingly popular in English-speaking countries. But Dandadan‘s second season is setting the new standard for dubbed releases.

Dandadan‘s English language dub, starring AJ Beckles, Abby Trott, and Aleks Le, rivals the quality of the Japanese original audio. English dubs often get criticized by hardcore anime fans for distorting the dialogue during the translation, or just sounding cringy or forced. But, as well as having an incredible sounding English dub, fans will get to enjoy the English language version the same day as sub fans when Season 2 is released this Summer.

Dandadan Season 2 Gets a Same-Day Dub Release

Season 2 of Dandadan is set to stream on July 3rd on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. The latter recently added the new season to its upcoming listings, and the update revealed great news for English dub fans. The English language dub of Dandadan‘s second season will release on the same day as the Japanese subbed version.

That’s right, no ducking spoilers for a week or more online for Dandadan fans. Alongside the aforementioned Beckles, Trott, and Le, Dandadan‘s English voice cast also includes Lisa Reimold, Kari Wahlgren, Barbara Goodson, Sarah Williams, and Anairis Quinones.

Dandadan Season 2 Is Already a Hit

Season 2 of Dandadan premieres on the above platforms on July 3rd. The new season will run for a total of 12 episodes, just as Season 1 did, with new episodes releasing weekly. While most fans are waiting until July for the new season, die-hard supporters of Science SARU’s series (based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu) have seen the first three episodes a month early.

The first three episodes of Dandadan‘s second season were packaged into a feature-length movie, titled Dandadan: Evil Eye, which was released in select theaters on June 6th. Anime’s popularity in movie theaters appears to be increasing year-on-year, as Evil Eye smashed Dandadan: First Encounter‘s (Season 1’s feature-length premiere) box office take. Evil Eye grossed a total of $5 million during its theatrical run.

