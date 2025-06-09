Dandadan Season 2 Premiere: Critics Give Doubters the Evil Eye With Early Reviews

With Dandadan Season 2 less than a month away from premiering on Crunchyroll, the series has followed suit from Season 1 and released the first three episodes in theaters for die-hard fans to enjoy. Dandadan: Evil Eye is Season 2’s feature-length film that packages together the opening episodes, depicting the beloved “Evil Eye” arc from the manga. Dandadan: Evil Eye opened in theaters on June 6th, and fans and critics adore the new film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the film’s theatrical release, the first reviews were published online. Not enough reviews have been released to generate a critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. But, were one to be produced now, it would sit at 100%. Audiences are also loving Dandadan: Evil Eye, as the film holds a similarly strong audience rating of 97%. With that in mind, let’s dive deeper into the reviews.

Science SARU

What Are Critics Saying About Evil Eye?

The reviews for Dandadan: Evil Eye are overwhelmingly positive. While some have criticized the increasingly popular format of pre-season anime movies, the general consensus for Evil Eye, and by extension, Season 2, is that we’re so back!

“Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye is sure to captivate fans of the anime with a fascinating story that is just as spooky and as funny as we have come to expect from Dan Da Dan,” wrote Elisa Guimaraes of Collider. That sentiment was shared by Cain Novle-Dacies of FILMINK Australia, who described Evil Eye as “a work of purple-and-gold-tinged nightmare fuel while tantalising audiences with what’s still to come.”

One of the best things about Season 1 was its ability to shift between genres, going from a laugh-out-loud comedy in one scene to a heartbreaking drama in the next. io9‘s Isaiah Colbert wrote that Evil Eye continues that trend. “Evil Eye is the latest proof that Dan Da Dan is anime’s ultimate genre chameleon, effortlessly shifting tones and styles in an instant,” read their review. Shaerin Nicole of RIOTUS held a similar opinion, writing, “Dan Da Dan remains one of the top feats of anime/manga because of its free-falling ability to slide through genres while holding you transfixed…it refuses to do one thing but instead does love, ghosts, and aliens with kiss-blowing magnificence.”

Science SARU

Dandadan Season 2 Releases in July

Dandadan: Evil Eye is currently screening in theaters. Evil Eye makes up a quarter of the new season (three episodes), with Season 2 expected to run for a total of 12 episodes, in the same vein as Season 1 did. For fans who want to wait to experience the new season weekly, Season 2 of Dandadan premieres on Crunchyroll and Netflix on July 3rd. Those who have seen Evil Eye will be waiting another three weeks before any new story is revealed.

Science SARU returns to animate the show’s second season. The studio’s work on Season 1 was nominated for multiple awards at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including Anime of the Year. The series won for Best Character Design and for Best Anime Song, which went to Creepy Nuts’ now iconic OP, “Otonoke.”