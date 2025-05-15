Dandadan Season 2 Movie Tickets Are Now For Sale

Play video

Dandadan Season 2 was confirmed right after the first season was concluded, and the season’s debut is closer than ever. It’s part of the Summer 2025 lineup, meaning it’s releasing after six months since the first season concluded. Fans don’t have to wait long before they find answers about the Cursed House and the secret room that’s hiding some sort of eerie secret. While the first season sets up the story, things will get way more intense in the second season. Momo, Okarun, and Jiji are in for the most difficult fight of their lives. Judging by the trailer, the season is confirmed to complete the Cursed House Arc as well as cover the Evil Eye Arc.

Before the second season’s debut on July 3rd, 2025, GKIDS will release a special Season 2 film worldwide for the first three episodes. The film titled Dandadan: Evil Eye will hit the U.S. theatres on June 6th, 2025, about one month before Season 2 gets released on July 3rd. The official X account of GKIDS shares the link to buy tickets as the film is available in both subbed and English-dubbed versions via Fandango. They have also shared exclusive trailers in both languages. Additionally, the tickets in Canada will be available from May 28th. Furthermore, the film will be released on May 30th in selected countries of Asia and on June 7th in Europe.

Dandadan Season 2 Has Several Questions to Answer About the Cursed House

The Cursed House Arc brings Momo, Okarun, and Jiji to a large hill in Daija town, where Jiji was living with his parents. Because they suddenly turned ill, he was supposed to stay temporarily at Momo’s house. However, when he revealed how his house was haunted, Seiko asked Momo to deal with the ghost, believing her granddaughter could handle the case. What Seiko didn’t expect was that something far more sinister than anything they had seen before was hiding in the house.

Not only that, but the Kito family, the most powerful family in the small town and Jiji’s landlords, were hiding a major secret. They already showed their true colors and will continue to fight against Momo and her friends. By the end of the first season, Okarun and Jiji discover a secret room hidden behind a hall. A room full of talismans and strange echoes confirms there something is hidden underneath it. Meanwhile, Momo ran into unexpected trouble at the hot spring when the men of the Kito family saw her.

Not only that, but the trailer shows Jiji’s unexpected transformation. He is currently powerless, unlike Momo and Okarun. However, he seems possessed instead of gaining a powerup since he’s talking about killing all humans. Although Okarun was jealous of Jiji being Momo’s first crush, he learned to get along with his new friend on their little trip. Now, he must stop Jiji from wreaking havoc and doing something he will regret later on.

