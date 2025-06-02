Dandadan Season 2 Releases New Look & Voice Cast for Cursed House

Science Saru is gearing up for Dandadan’s second season with more promo images and cast announcements. The official Dandadan X (formerly Twitter) account has shared new design sheets for Manjiro and Chiquitita. Manjiro is a spirit medium who assists Seiko Ayase, Momo’s grandmother, as her pupil. He plays a supporting role in the Cursed House and Evil Eye Arc in the manga, both of which will be covered extensively in the second season. Manjiro wears classical spiritist robes and has a noticeable unibrow. Chiquitita is a strange young boy with unknown origins. While human-like, he has an abnormally round head, deformed-looking fingers, and yellow skin. He wears overalls, a green shirt, red sneakers, and, most standout-worthy, a flight helmet and goggles.

He was introduced late into the first season of the anime, whereas Manijro has yet to appear. The Dandadan X post revealed that Naomi Ozora is returning to voice Chiquitita, having played the character briefly at the end of the first season. American actress Brittany Lauda voiced the character in the English dub for Netflix. Meanwhile, Hiroyuki Yoshino will be voicing Manjiro. Dandadan Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in July 2025. GKIDS Films will release the second Dandadan film, Evil Eye, in select North American theaters on June 6th. Evil Eye is an edited film version of the first few episodes of Season 2.

Dandadan Season 2 Is Arriving This Summer

Dandadan is one of Netflix’s biggest hits, becoming one of the most-watched shows on the platform in the second half of 2024. The series stars a pair of high schoolers investigating supernatural events with the aid of their classmates and family. The boy, nicknamed Okarun, is possessed by a spirit that transforms him into a superhuman being. The second season will continue the first season’s cliffhanger ending, heading directly into the Evil Eye arc. The first season ends with Momo trapped in a hot spring with a group of men, while Okarun and his compatriot Jiji discover a hidden room in the latter’s home, filled with talismans.

Netflix has shared several new trailers for the second season, including new footage with the English Dub. Footage for Evil Eye shows Jiji becoming possessed by a malicious entity. Trailers for the Evil Eye film highlight the fight between Okaru and Jiji, possessed by the Evil Eye Yokai. The Cursed House Arc will follow the Evil Eye arc, featuring the protagonists discovering a new evil lurking underneath a haunted building.