Dandadan Expands Cast Ahead of Season One Premiere

2024 has been a big year for new anime adaptations, including the likes of Solo Leveling, Kaiju No. 8, and many more. This October, the hierarchy of power in the anime universe is about to change as Dandadan will take the world by storm. Focusing on Momo and Okarun as they deal with aliens, the supernatural, and everything in between, the two anime protagonists won't be alone as the anime series has announced new voice actors who are joining season one.

The current cast list includes the likes of Shion Wakayama as Momo Ayase, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun (whose real name is Ken Takakura), Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo-Granny, Kazuya Nakai as Alien Serpo, Nana Mizuki as Seiko, Ayane Sakura as Aira Shiratori, and Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji (real name Jin Enjoji). Considering how big the story of Dandadan is, it should come as no surprise that more voice actors were needed to bring to life the story that mixes science fiction with the supernatural.

(Photo: Science SARU)

Dandadan: The New Cast

To start Aira Shiratori will be voiced by Ayane Sakura (Uravity from My Hero Academia). Joining Shiratori is Kaito Ishikawa (Tobio from Haikyu) as Jin Enjoji. Finally, Nana Mizuki (Hinata from Naruto) will be taking on the role of Seiko Ayase to round out the trio of voice actors confirmed to be joining the highly anticipated series.

Dandadan will arrive on Netflix and Crunchyroll this October. If you want to learn more about the surreal series, here's how the streaming services describe the upcoming anime, "DAN DA DAN follows Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult freak. The two of them start talking after Momo rescues Okarun from getting bullied. However, an argument ensues between them – Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. To make the mutual deniers believe in each other, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital known for its UFO sightings, and Okarun goes to a tunnel that is said to be haunted. In each place, they encounter overwhelming paranormal activity that transcends comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to challenge the paranormal forces! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!"

