Dandadan Pays a Musical Homage to the Best Scene So Far

Dandadan‘s 11th episode, titled “First Love,” included many fun moments, like Jiji’s horrific flashback, the introduction of Taro, Okarun understanding his feelings for Momo, and… a niche 19th-century music reference? After Taro, the possessed human anatomy figure flees from the school with Okarun’s other missing Kintama, Okarun prepares to go full throttle with Turbo Granny’s powers to chase him down.

As Okarun kicks off his shoes and brings out Turbo Granny’s powers, the soundtrack kicks in. Okarun is off to the races, as a remixed version of “William Tell Overture” by composer Gioachino Rossini sets up one of the best chase scenes in the show. The song is timeless and has been used in everything from The Lone Ranger to The Flinstones. But this isn’t the first time the “horse racing song” (as it’s more commonly known) has been used and remixed in Dandadan.

Dandadan‘s Crab Chase Scene Used the Same Song

If you watched Okarun chasing Taro and thought, “I’ve heard those scores in the show before,” then give yourself a pat on the back. As well as playing over Okarun’s rooftop chase after his Kintama, the remixed track also played over the Earthbound Crab chase scene from Episode 4.

After challenging Turbo Granny to a race to reclaim Okarun’s jewels, Turbo Granny sends the Earthbound Crab after the pair when they get the better of her. The pair flee across the highway and into a city as the gigantic crab monster, with faces on its shell, leaps after them — Dandadan‘s even funnier when you remember normal people can’t see the crab spirit or Okarun’s Turbo Granny form. Hence, it looks like a fast kid giving his friend a piggyback ride. As the pair flee from the crab, the signature brass opening of “William Tell Overture” kicks in before cascading into an EDM remix.

Science SARU

“William Hell Overture” Fits Perfectly With Dandadan‘s Tone

The remixed version, by Kensuke Ushio, is titled “william hell overture” and is arguably the most recognizable original score from Dandadan — aside from Creepy Nuts’ incredible OST, “Otonoke.” The inclusion of one of the most recognizable pieces of classical music of all time speaks to Dandadan‘s love of pop-culture references. So far, fans have spotted callbacks to Attack on Titan, Star Wars, and even a niche ’80s jingle.

Episode 11 is the penultimate episode of Dandadan. Season 1 draws to a close next week with the 12th and final episode. Fans are already desperate for more Momo and Okarun shenanigans. While Season 2 hasn’t officially been announced yet, it is almost guaranteed, considering how successful the debut season has been on Crunchyroll and Netflix.