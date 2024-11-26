Dandadan’s New Preview Teases The Anime’s New Transformations

Dandadan has earned its place as one of the biggest new anime of the fall season and continues to do so with each new episode. Whether it be via creating some of the weirdest monsters in anime history and/or forging an animated scene that is considered one of the most heart-wrenching of 2024, the television show still has four episodes to before its first season ends. Now, to get fans hyped for the next killer installment, the Science SARU production has released a new preview hinting at Aira’s new transformation and how it will work in conjunction with Okarun’s now classic form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When last we left Okarun and Momo, they were dealing with the third member of the trinity who has arrived in Aira. Almost immediately forging a rivalry with Momo, the pink-haired inheritor of Acrobat Silky’s powers is looking to win the affection of Okarun by any means necessary. Despite Okarun’s “nerd status,” he’s not exactly ready to settle down with Aira and avoids her public displays of affection. Unfortunately for all the parties involved, any romantic misunderstandings are placed at the wayside as a bevy of supernatural and extraterrestrial threats have arrived at the trio’s school. On top of a loch-ness Godzilla-like spirit and a boxing crab, the Serpo aliens have returned to wreck havoc.

RELATED: Dandadan Is Hiding a Secret Power Rangers Connection (& It’s Right Under Your Nose)

DandaDan’s New Transformations

Dandadan epsiode nine is one that is sure to focus on quite a bit of action, rather than supplying another tear-jerking emotional scene like Acrobat Silky’s backstory. Along with official images released for the next episode, the spooky anime shonen also dropped a synopsis of what is to come, “Aira who has awakened to her acrobatic powers, engages in a back-and-forth battle with the Serpo aliens and the Dover Demon. Momo and Okarun join the fight, and the battle becomes more intense. The aliens combine to compensate for their respective weaknesses and attack the three.”

We have yet to see the full extent of what Aira’s new form can do but we did get the briefest of glimpses in episode eight. Much like the original Acrobat Silky, Aira seems to be able to control her hair to use as an offensive weapon, quickly hurling around the Serpo aliens like ragdolls. Considering how powerful Acrobat Silky was, it will be interesting to see whether Okarun, Aira, or Momo is the strongest of the anime heroes.

Preview of the next episode of DAN DA DAN!



❤️‍🔥More: https://t.co/t6L60czl9C pic.twitter.com/RCgOeYrMJM — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) November 26, 2024

DandaDan Season 2?

Science SARU has yet to confirm if DandaDan will receive a season two, though signs are looking good that Okarun and Momo will return. To start, creator Yukinobu Tatsu has been working on the manga for years, weaving over one hundred and seventy chapters to date. This means that there is plenty of material left to adapt to the small screen when it comes to this supernatural world.

When it comes to season renewals, there tends to be a trend in the anime world that a return will be announced once the initial season ends or shortly thereafter. Considering the groundswell that DandaDan has seen so far, we have to expect that Science SARU won’t be waiting too long to let anime fans know that Momo, Okarun, and Aira are making a comeback. For those who have been following the manga, you know that there are some truly wild adventures and battles that are on the horizon should the anime continue.

Want to see if Momo, Okarun, and Aira are destined to make a comeback with future seasons? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on DandaDan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.