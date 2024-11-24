Dandadan Is Hiding a Secret Power Rangers Connection (& It’s Right Under Your Nose)

Dandadan has been dominating the conversation among fans this Fall, but it turns out that there’s a big hook for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fans too hidden right in the English dub. Dandadan is now airing its new episodes each week, and streaming them with services such as Netflix and Crunchyroll. The series was ready for its blockbuster level debut this Fall, and this includes a ready made English dub release that’s also been available at the same time as the Japanese language release has launched as well. It’s meant that fans of both anime styles have been able to check out the new series as soon. as these new episodes hit.

If you haven’t been watching the English dub of Dandadan, then you’re missing out on one of the funniest hidden jokes in the anime. The voice cast is stacked with tons of talent, but one in particular is notable due to her connection with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The voice of Turbo Granny is provided by Barbara Goodson in the dub, and she’s likely most famous for also providing the voice for the legendary Power Rangers villain, Rita Repulsa. So Rita Repulsa was the one yelling about wanting to steal Okarun’s genitals.

Rita Repulsa Is Turbo Granny

Barbara Goodson has had a lengthy career in animation and anime releases outside of her time as Rita Repulsa in Power Rangers. Because while some fans might remember more for her time there, anime fans might recognize her more as the voice of Naota Nandaba in FLCL, T.K.’s Mom in Digimon, or Aiko in The Boy and the Heron. Each time her voice is recognizable, but it’s just hilarious within the wild context of Dandadan. Fans can’t help but connect Rita Repulsa with Turbo Granny especially as fans hear wilder lines from the yokai in the coming episodes.

It’s hard not to see why as Turbo Granny herself has been a wild character in the Fall 2024 anime schedule. First making her debut in the anime as a ghostly foe who stole Okarun’s genitals to curse him, she then was brought into the main cast in full after being placed within a toy cat. Now she’s going to be the point of knowledge for Momo and Okarun while also not caring whether they live or die in future episodes. It’s made for a wonderful dynamic for the characters, and Turbo Granny all the more intriguing.

Why Dandadan Is Such a Hit

Based on Yukinobu Tatsu’s original manga series, Dandadan has quickly become the standout anime release of the Fall and probably of the year overall. The series is only a few episodes into its debut season, but it’s already made a name for itself for its balance of tones. The series is unique in that it balances its wacky humor with tense stakes and actual consequences for the characters themselves as Momo and Okarun are constantly fighting for their lives against both ghosts and aliens.

The anime is really only getting started, however, as it might seem intense now there are tons of major moments that have yet to hit the screen. Turbo Granny herself is at the center of many of these big moments too, so fans will be able to hear her channel some of that hilarious Rita Repulsa connections as the anime continues its English dub release through the Fall. Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see what the anime has planned to showcase to fans next.