DanMachi Stars Confirm Bad News for One Romantic Pairing (EXCLUSIVE)

English voice actors Bryson Baugus and Juliet Simmons spoke with Comicbook.com about their roles in the popular Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, or DanMachi for short. The two talk about their characters, Bell and Syr, and how both have evolved throughout the series. They discuss how the characters’ relationship has changed across the many seasons and where the two are at the end of the fifth season. Syr received the spotlight in Season 5 after spending previous seasons in the background. A major revelation for the character was revealed in Season 5, establishing Syr as a vital character to the lore.

Despite the mouthful title, DanMachi is more of an action-adventure series than a harem anime. Nonetheless, the lead character, Bell, amasses many crushes throughout his adventures. Syr, a seemingly normal maid at the Hostess of Fertility, has had a long-held crush on Bell since the beginning of the series. However, Bell has been ambivalent to her advances and has had his eye on Ais since the beginning. Baugus and Simmons cover more about their relationship in our interview, and where they stand at the end of the season.

Spoilers for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5

Bryson Baugus and Juliet Simmons Discuss the Bell and Syr Romance

The big twist of Season 5 is that Syr has been the goddess Freya the whole time. While Syr had a playful flirtation with Bell, Freya had a more lustful attraction to him. Freya attempts to trick Bell into loving her by implanting false memories. Bryson Baugus and Juliet Simmons discuss more about their relationship and why it was important for Bell’s character to learn about boundaries:

ComicBook: Bell and Syr are at a much different point in their relationship after the end of Season 5, how do you feel about the season finally settling their romance?

Bryson Baugus: I feel like it was an important development for him to make, because I feel like he has had his eyes for one person from the very beginning, it was Ais. The entire thing about him wanting to get stronger is based in his love for Ais, and his skill where he becomes stronger is because of that passion for her. I feel like it’s one of those important things where, a lot of these types of show where the main character guy meets all these girls who fall in love with him, it sets a little of that boundary where it’s like, I understand that these characters really are vying for his attention, but at a certain point he needs to be able to let them know, “This is what I’m striving for.”

Bryson Baugus: You can only go so far leading these other girls on and getting their hopes up in some way without coming across like a jerk. If you just stay silent about it and continue on letting them feel like they have a chance, that’ll only waste their time, and maybe now the characters that he’s taken the opportunity to let them down softly, can take the time to move past it and find somebody to latch onto. But it’s also anime, so they may just continue to latch onto him for the rest of the show. I feel like, when it comes to realistic romance and relationships, it is good to set those boundaries, “I’m really glad you feel this way, but it’s not something that I can reciprocate.”

Juliet Simmons: I like that, because I didn’t think, especially in a show with a title about picking up girls in a dungeon, that we were going to actually have this moment where we were going to address, “What do you do with the girls that you pick up in the dungeon?” It’s a big step! I like how they landed at the end of this season. I wish there was a little bit more but I know obviously there’s going to be more seasons. But not to get into spoiler territory, I think it’s an adult way to end it. There’s a line that none of the girls were going to cross because, 1: it’s an anime, and 2: I think that if you know this guy, everyone knows they’ve got their eye on him, and maybe he’s a little dense.

Bryson Baugus: He definitely has that obliviousness to him.

Juliet Simmons: Like, “No, you couldn’t like me!” It’s fine. But Syr takes that moment and even lets people know what she’s gonna do, and however the ending happened, I like it a lot because it opens the door for other relationships where they go, “Well this has happened, so why not me next?” I’m excited to see where it goes!

Baugus reiterates Bell’s dedication to Ais but discusses how he needs to set clear boundaries for his other crushes. Even though Bell is a nice guy, he needs to learn to stick up for himself without coming off as a jerk. Simmons is excited about where the characters’ relationship will head after the finale and likes where their relationship lands in the end. DanMachi Season Five finished airing on March 7th, 2025, whereas the light novel series has officially entered the final arc.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity, and was made possible via HIDIVE. All episodes of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? through Season 5 are available to stream on HIDIVE.