“That Can’t Be Right”: DanMachi Star Reflects on Season 5 Syr Reveal (EXCLUSIVE)

Is It Wrong to Try and Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 wrapped up its run earlier this year, and it turns out its big Syr reveal was just as much of a surprise to its voice star that it was to fans of the anime too. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? kicked off the 10th anniversary celebration of the anime adaptation‘s original premiere, and it lined up with one of the most intense arcs in the series to date as Bell Cranel was caught within Freya’s grasp after years of teases.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 changed up Bell and Syr’s relationship in a very dramatic way, and that sparked with the reveal that Syr was actually the goddess Freya (and technically her Familia member Horn) in disguise the entire time. This was a huge surprise that started a whole new string of battles for Bell in the fifth season, and ComicBook’s J.R. Waugh got the chance to speak with Syr voice actor Juliet Simmons all about the reveal. She was also very surprised, “I had a moment. I was like, ‘Oh, no that can’t be right.’ In fact, I didn’t realize that until I went on the wiki and was reading, and wrote out what was going on.”

DanMachi’s Juliet Simmons Reacts to Syr Reveal

As Simmons explained, what made the situation even more of a surprise and puzzle overall was that it wasn’t just one other person being her character either, “It’s not even just a 1:1; there are three people involved. First it was the shock. Then it was, ‘How does that affect how Syr has been so far?’ Because she’s been aloof, and not inconsequential, but just hanging out. So taking into account this very consequential person who’s been around the whole time, I had to really rethink it because I did go and buy the light novel.” With such a big character reveal, Simmons also had to retool some things.

“I was like, ‘Maybe there’s more information, maybe there’s more to Syr.’” But Simmons ultimately comes to a conclusion that reflects some of the nuances Syr has in that fifth season, “I landed on, ‘Syr is Syr. She is who she is. She’s never changed really, because she’s always been who she is.’ In that fifth season, she starts to show more of that side and more of how they are related, and I couldn’t say that she develops a new personality, but she kind of inches in that direction.” So while it was a surprise, it’s ultimately just Syr being herself.

What’s Next for DanMachi?

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 was one of the most eventful of the anime series to date, and featured some of the biggest fights that Bell and the Hestia Familia have gone through at this point. Now as the anime series prepares for its future, that future itself has yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication. No plans for a potential sixth season or maybe even another movie have yet to be announced.

If you wanted to catch up with all five seasons of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, the OVA specials released in between seasons, and the Arrow of the Orion feature film, you can now find the anime streaming exclusively with HIDIVE in both Japanese and English language dubbed releases.