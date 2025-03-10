Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Kicks Off 10th Anniversary Celebration

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? recently brought Season 5 of the anime to an end, and now the anime is getting ready to celebrate another major milestone as it kicks off its 10th anniversary. Fujino Omori and Suzuhito Yasuda’s Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel series first made its debut back in 2013, but the franchise hit a whole new level of popularity thanks to the debut of its official anime adaptation in April 2015. Now ten years later, the franchise is bigger than it ever has been before.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has some plans to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the anime’s initial premiere, and has kicked things off in a big way following the final episode of the fifth season. While it has yet to be revealed what kind of plans are in place to commemorate the occasion otherwise, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has kicked things off with the reveal of a special logo for the 10th anniversary milestone. Check it out below:

SB Creative

What’s Next for DanMachi?

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc debuted its final episode this Winter following a lengthy delay to its final episodes. The arc had seen Bell Cranel and the rest of Orario going up against the Freya Familia after she had used her abilities to put them all under a spell. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has yet to announce whether or not there are plans to bring the anime back for a sixth season following the end of the fifth season, but it’s likely considering how far the anime has come over the last decade.

The fifth season was hit by a notable delay for its final episodes in the climax of the War Game against the Freya Familia, but brought it all to an end with an explosive final battle. With the light novels kicking off their final arc, there’s still plenty for the anime to cover when it returns. The series is ten years into its run, and there’s likely no slowing down for it any time soon.