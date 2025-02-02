New Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 Trailer Teases Final Episodes

Play video

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is finally coming back for the final episodes of Season 5, and the anime has shared the first look at what to expect from this climax with a new trailer showing it all off. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc started its run last year as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and was previously scheduled to end as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule this past month. But it was hit by an unforeseen delay at the last minute.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc had announced last year that it would be delaying the final few episodes of the season due to unforeseen production issues behind the scenes. It wasn’t until earlier this year that the anime finally confirmed that the final episodes of the season would begin airing later this month, and now fans have gotten a full look at the climax in the War Game between everyone and the Freya Familia. You can check out the new trailer for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc in the video above.

What to Know for DanMachi Season 5’s Return

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc only has three more episodes left to air before it comes to its end. It was officially announced that Episodes 12 and 13 will be airing on February 7th, Episode 14 will then be airing on February 26th, and Episode 15 (the season finale) will be airing on March 5th. This will bring this newest season of the TV anime to an end, but there has yet to be any news of what could be coming after this season with potential follow ups.

Though there were some unforeseen production issues holding back the final episodes of the season, it’s highly likely that Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? will continue with more of the anime in some form. It’s one of the biggest franchises currently running for Warner Bros. Japan, and there are now five seasons and a feature film bringing the original light novels to life. So it’s hard to deny the demand for more.

How to Catch Up With DanMachi Season 5

If you wanted to catch up with Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc before the final episodes air, now is the perfect time to do so. You can now catch up with all five seasons of the anime (including OVA specials and Arrow of the Orion feature film) exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. This season in particular has been a rough one for Bell Cranel and the Hestia Familia.

After being marked as a love interest by Freya herself, Bell had spent the majority of the season with Orario completely under her spell. She was trying to fully get him to join the Freya Familia and give up his ties to Hestia, but this all blew up thanks to Hestia freeing everyone of the spell. With Freya then declaring a War Game, the final episodes will showcase how this battle will go as an alliance of pretty much every Familia in Orario tries and take on the strongest party.