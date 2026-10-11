Dark New Zombie Anime to Kick Off 2027 With Intense First Look Trailer – Watch

There are now fewer than three months left until 2027 arrives, so naturally, many anime scheduled for next year are gearing up for release. This includes a dark zombie anime series slated for a January 2027 release. The zombie genre is huge in the anime industry, just as it is in other industries, with at least a few titles arriving almost every year. With so many releases, however, it can be difficult to identify the ones that truly stand out. But the first zombie anime arriving next year has the potential to do just that.

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In a World Full of Zombies I’m the Only One Who Doesn’t Get Attacked, adapted from the light novel series of the same name written by Rokuro Uraji and illustrated by Saburo, has a unique premise, as its title suggests, with the protagonist enjoying the ultimate plot armor anyone could hope for in an apocalyptic world. With zombies ignoring protagonist Yusuke Takemura, he embarks on a peculiar journey filled with dark elements that eventually leads him to save others. The series has unveiled a trailer that more than justifies why it could be an intriguing zombie anime in 2027 that fans should undoubtedly watch

2027’s New Zombie Anime Features a Protagonist With Ultimate Plot Armor (And He’s Ready to Take Advantage of It)

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What makes the zombie genre so popular is how it explores what the world would look like without restrictions, where chaos reigns, and order no longer exists. Oddly enough, this creates a sense of freedom. This is what one of the most popular zombie anime series of recent years, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, represents, as its protagonist embarks on a journey to accomplish 100 things before turning into a zombie. In some ways, the upcoming zombie anime In a World Full of Zombies I’m the Only One Who Doesn’t Get Attacked has a similar premise, but its protagonist doesn’t have to worry about death and can take advantage of the situation in much darker ways.

Yusuke, a former office worker who is antisocial but immune to zombie bites, embarks on a journey of self-indulgence, dealing with problems in his own way. Things take a darker and stranger turn when survivors like Mitsuki claim they will do anything to survive, intriguing Yusuke and making him eager to take advantage of the situation as well. This introduces a darker protagonist in a zombie-ravaged world, with the trailer also implying that Yusuke might be planning to build his own harem. It will be interesting to see how the anime unfolds.

The anime will be produced by ACCA EFFE × FRONTIER ENGINE, studios with experience animating numerous anime series. Kazuya Fujishiro will direct the anime and is also known for his work on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. In a World Full of Zombies I’m the Only One Who Doesn’t Get Attacked has been an interesting zombie series since its inception as a novel in 2013, and its anime adaptation aims to capture the same dark elements. Fans will get to see it as one of the first anime to kick off 2027, making the new year even more exciting.