Watch ‘Darling in the FranXX’s New Opening, Ending Here

Darling in the FranXX fans have been on quite the roller coaster over the last few weeks after a series of shake ups happened that not only changed the status quo, but resulted in some fans even sent death threats to the staff over one particular shift.

But before a new phase can begin, the series has to celebrate with a new opening and ending sequence. The opening theme is “KISS OF DEATH” as performed by Miku Nakashima and Hyde, but is a different verse of the song to go with the new opening visuals. It can be seen in the video above. The ending theme can be seen in the video below:

If you’re interested in the series, it’s currently streaming on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. Darling in the FranXX is described as such:

“The distant future: Humanity established the mobile fort city, Plantation, upon the ruined wasteland and civilization flourished. Within the city were pilot quarters called Mistilteinn, otherwise known as the “Birdcage.” That is where the children live… Not knowing anything of the outside world, and unaware of the vast sky. Their only mission in life was the fight.

Their enemies are the mysterious giant organisms known as Kyoryu. The children operate robots known as FRANXX in order to face these still unseen enemies because they believe that is their purpose in life. Among them was a boy who was once called a child prodigy: Code number 016, Hiro. However, now he’s a failure and considered unneeded. Those who cannot pilot FRANXX basically do not exist. One day, a mysterious girl called Zero Two appears in front of Hiro. From her face grew two alluring horns.”

Kim Kardashian once took to Instagram to reveal her new anime favorite, a picture of Darling in the FranXX‘s Zero Two with the caption “My hair inspo.” It’s no wonder Kardashian is a fan of the currently running series as it has recently gained infamy for its being banned in China and many fans are drawn to the character’s design much in the same way.

Developed by Studio Trigger and A-1 Pictures, the show focuses on pairs of children who each get their own mech to pilot, the titular Woman shaped mechs the “Franxx.” Atsushi Nishigori (character designer for Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann) is set to direct the series with Toshifumi Akai (animation director for Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic) as assistant director and Masayoshi Tanaka (anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day) is designing the characters. Shigeto Koyama (Michiko and Hatchin) provides mechanical designs, and Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill) is supervising the action.