Date A Live Season 4 Reveals Episode 5 First Look

Date A Live has been making headway through its fourth season this Spring, and has now revealed a first look at what fans can expect to see with the next episode of the series! The fourth season of the anime adapting Koshi Tachibana and Tsunako's original light novel series has successfully made its way through its first arc, but has now hit a major stumbling block for Shido Itsuka and the others as he has failed to make a successful first contact with the next major Spirit he has to romance in the new season thus far, Mukuro, who is floating in the midst of space.

Date A Live has challenged Shido with an intense new Spirit that somehow will be tougher to connect (and thus romance) than any of the others introduced so far, and that means that the usual approach won't be working this time around. It seems to have influenced the next step Shido and the others will be taking, and it looks like they're going for something wild with the first preview images from Episode 5 that tease some major makeovers for the entire cast. You can check them out below as officially released by Kadokawa's official Twitter account:

"DATE A LIVE IV" episode 5 preview screenshots part 1

Trailer: https://t.co/noBnY3Tc74

©2021 橘公司・つなこ／KADOKAWA／「デート・ア・ライブⅣ」製作委員会 pic.twitter.com/5sldQEA2l1 — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) May 3, 2022

"DATE A LIVE IV" episode 5 preview screenshots part 2

Trailer: https://t.co/noBnY4aMYC

©2021 橘公司・つなこ／KADOKAWA／「デート・ア・ライブⅣ」製作委員会 pic.twitter.com/EfZat3OkpY — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) May 3, 2022

The fourth season has already seen some major changes from the first three as like those others, these new episodes are being handled by a different director and production studio entirely. While the cast from the first three seasons return for the new episodes (along with the new cast additions for the latest Spirit releases), there's been a notable difference for the rest of the project as a whole. If you wanted to catch up with Date A Live's newest season (along with the first three seasons) before the next episode hits, you can find the series streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the new season's story as such, "With multiple Spirits now living with him, Shido's juggling act of giving ladies attention is never-ending. On top of that, more Spirits arrive for him to put the charm on. As he seals more and more, with his intentions unknown to them, will he be able to keep this up or will it lead to one big, giant spatial quake?" But what do you think? How are you liking Date A Live's newest season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!