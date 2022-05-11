Date A Live Season 4 Reveals First Look Images From Episode 6

✖

Date A Live has now reached the halfway point of its fourth season run as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and has released the first look at what to expect from the next episode of the season! The fourth season of the anime has been challenging Shido more so than ever before as while he has had experience with getting to know and romancing the Spirits he has met over the course of the series so far, the two he's met so far in the fourth season have had some tougher outer layers that they need to break through.

This was the case for the first arc of the new season, and so far this has been especially the case for the second arc of the fourth season too. As Shido has been trying to come up with any way to connect with the mysterious Spirit floating in space, there has been an interesting new challenge thrown into the mix as Shido and his crew aren't the only ones trying to get a hold of Mukuro. You can check out a look at what to expect from Episode 6 below thanks to Kadokawa sharing new images from it on their official Twitter account:

"DATE A LIVE IV" episode 6 preview screenshots part 1

©2021 橘公司・つなこ／KADOKAWA／「デート・ア・ライブⅣ」製作委員会 pic.twitter.com/zgYBz7mqhE — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) May 10, 2022

"DATE A LIVE IV" episode 6 preview screenshots part 2

©2021 橘公司・つなこ／KADOKAWA／「デート・ア・ライブⅣ」製作委員会 pic.twitter.com/NNmdNtz3v7 — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) May 10, 2022

The fourth season of the series will only be getting even more intense with the next few episodes as it continues, so we'll see what happens next! If you wanted to catch up with Date A Live's fourth season and the three that came before, you can now stream the series with Crunchyroll. They tease the new season as such, "With multiple Spirits now living with him, Shido's juggling act of giving ladies attention is never-ending. On top of that, more Spirits arrive for him to put the charm on. As he seals more and more, with his intentions unknown to them, will he be able to keep this up or will it lead to one big, giant spatial quake?"

What do you think? How are you liking Date A Live's fourth season so far? How is it comparing to the first three seasons? What are you hoping to see before the new season comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!