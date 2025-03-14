Supernatural Action Series Dead Account Announces New Anime

With more ongoing manga being picked up for anime adaptations, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that one of Kodansha’s most exciting series, Dead Account, from the same mangaka behind the infamous death game manga Real Account is finally getting an anime after being serialized for over two years. Produced by Synergy SP, the official website for the upcoming adaptation hasn’t nailed down an official release date, but has announced a number of leading cast members and promotional visuals for the show.

Where Real Account was focused on a horrific series of death games in a virtual landscape, Dead Account instead chooses to follow an internet troll with a heart of gold named Soji Enishiro – or Aoringo online – who has taken on a life of public scrutiny to pay for his sister’s medical bills. Of course, right when Soji resigns to a life of being hated by the world, something happens that sends his life on an unexpected tailspin that leads him into a fantastical occult adventure. Dead Account packs a lot of lore and shonen action manga tropes into a timely and poignant story about the ramifications of modern day streaming culture.

Dead Account Features an All-Star Voice Cast & Stunning Visuals

The upcoming anime adaptation looks absolutely stunning from the early promotional stills and poster revealed by the show’s official website, gorgeously adapting Shimizu Watanabe’s original art style and making it look truly unique. The vivid colors and expressive character art is sure to put the anime toe-to-toe with some of the other heavy-hitting shonen anime currently slated to return in 2025, and could very well build an identity of its own amid an exciting year for returning series like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Even more exciting for the anime are some of the absolute vocal powerhouses taking on the roles of the core cast. The protagonist of the series, Soji Enishiro, will be voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto, who also voices the absolutely sensational Bakugo Katsuki in My Hero Academia, as well as Genya Shinazugawa in Demon Slayer, Natsuki Seba in Netflix’s recent adaptation of Sakamoto Days, and Rin Okumura in Blue Exorcist. Kiyomi Urusugawa will be voiced by Fairouz Ai, perhaps most popularly known for her role as Jolyne Kujou in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, but has also played popular characters like Power in Chainsaw Man, and Kikoru Shinomiya in Kaiju No. 8. Kukuru Kasubata will be voiced by Kouki Uchiyama, who is a fellow My Hero Academia alum, playing the lovably sinister Tomura Shigaraki, Gen Narumi in Kaiju No. 8, and Izumi Miyamura in Horimiya.

