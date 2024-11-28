Dead by Daylight Is Getting a Junji Ito Collection

Dead By Daylight has become a premiere spot for all things in horror in the world of video games. So far, Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface, Halloween’s Michael Meyers, Child’s Play’s Chucky, Scream’s Ghost Face, and Hellraiser’s Pinhead are only just a few of the licensed killers that have been added to the multiplayer game’s roster of slasher villains. While Dead By Daylight has crossed over with North American terrors, it has crossed the ocean to team up with characters like The Ring’s Sadako. Now, Junji Ito is about to be a part of the Entity’s world with a brand new horror collaboration.

Here’s the official breakdown of this spooky crossover that will see Dead By Daylight’s killers and survivors teaming up with the creepy creations of Junji Ito, “Speaking of terrifying, another horror icon is bringing their chilling creations to The Fog. The Junji Ito Collection is coming, featuring 8 Outfits inspired by the Japanese writer’s most nightmarish characters. This Collection features 2 Legendaries – The Artist as Miss Fuchi and The Spirit as Tomie Kawakami – both of which feature special audio recorded specifically to accompany the Outfits. The Collection also features new Very Rare Outfits for The Twins, The Trickster, The Dredge, Yui Kimura, Yun-Jin Lee, and Kate Denson.”

Behavior & Junji Ito

Breaking Down Junji Ito’s Arrival Into The Fog

For those who want a head’s up on this crossover, it doesn’t include an original character from Junji Ito as either survivor or killer but the new skins are classic Ito characters. To start, Miss Fuchi, aka “The Model,” is one of Ito’s scariest creations to date. Making her anime arrival in The Junji Ito Collection, The Model hits the scene by being hired by an unsuspecting camera crew attempting to film a horror film. Unfortunately for the crew, they get more than they bargained for thanks to Fuchi’s terrifying fangs and willingness to murder those around her.

In terms of Tomie, the supernatural succubus is still regarded as one of the most popular creations to come from Junji Ito. While she has made several appearances in the anime world, Tomie has also received a handful of live-action feature-length films in Japan, an honor that no other Junji Ito character has received so far. In fact, Tomie was originally supposed to receive a live-action television series on the now defunct streaming service known as Quibi.

The Spiral & The Entity

Junji Ito and Dead By Daylight have more in common than this latest crossover. When it comes to Ito, following the latest Uzumaki anime series on Adult Swim, a trilogy of live-action films is in the works from Fangoria Studios. Ironically enough, one of the projects titled “The Mystery of The Haunted House,” will actually feature Miss Fuchi should it stick to its source material. This film will be joined by the upcoming project, “Bloodsucking Darkness,” along with a yet unrevealed movie to round out this trilogy.

When it comes to Dead By Daylight, the game will receive its own live-action adaptation from Blumhouse. While it has yet to be revealed which survivors and slashers will be making up the roster of this film, the announcement for this horror movie has captured plenty of gamers’ attention so far. No release date has been revealed as of the writing of this article but the studio has stated in recent days that the project is still in the works.

